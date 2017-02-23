New York Times: To Hell With Working Class Whites

This may be good news for the GOP, but it is bad news for the country. To judge by its flagship publication, liberals learned nothing from the 2016 election, and plan to escalate their extreme moonbattery, writing off whites as largely irrelevant as they pin their hopes on demographic Third Worldization, and positioning the Democrat Party ever more clearly as the party that takes from whites to give to non-whites. This recent New York Times op-ed is alarming:

The Democratic National Committee will choose its next leader on Saturday, and when it does it should choose a leader who will resist the pressure to pursue the wrong white people. Hundreds of articles have been written about the imperative of attracting more support from white working-class voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012 but then bolted to back Donald J. Trump. The far more important — and largely untold — story of the election is that more Obama voters defected to third- and fourth-party candidates than the number who supported Mr. Trump. That is the white flight that should most concern the next D.N.C. chairman, because those voters make up a more promising way to reclaim the White House. The way to win them back is by being more progressive, not less.

To hell with the white working class. Dems just need to get people with hammer & sickle stickers on their Priuses to stop voting for Jill Stein and everything will be rosy — thanks to the ever-growing non-white population.

Whites who voted for both Obama and Trump are sneeringly dismissed as “conservative whites.”

After the election, people laughed at Shrillary for trying to compete in Arizona and Georgia, which she lost anyway, while ignoring the Rust Belt, which was crucial to Trump’s victory. The NY Times advises doubling down on this failed strategy.

The electoral action for Democrats may have once been in the Rust Belt, but it’s now moving west and south.

The editorial fervently endorses the ultra-radical Keith Ellison for Chairman of the DNC. If voters in Arizona and Georgia didn’t go for Shrillary, they are not going for an even further-left party guided by this Nation of Islam alumnus with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. But the Times likes him because he rallies the ultra-left base.

Nice as it is to see liberals consign themselves to electoral oblivion, the long-term effect of the Democrat Party going completely off the rails is not likely to be positive. If the swinging pendulum puts them back in power, we will follow Venezuela down the tubes.

Keith Ellison, face of the angry ultra-left.

