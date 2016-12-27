Obama Says Americans Want Him Back for a 3rd Term. Here’s How America Responded

In a speech to the African Union earlier this year, President Obama addressed Ethiopia: “I actually think I’m a pretty good president. I think if I ran again, I could win. But I cant. The law is the law, and no one person is above the law, not even the president.”

GAG!

Interesting really. Here he is claiming he is not above the law and yet his actions these past 8 years contradict that very statement. So, clearly that is not truly what he thinks…right?

The man is delusional and living in a reality of his very own making if he thinks he’s a good president and could win if he ran another race. Really though, what I think is… why even give a statement like that in the first place? Your point is what Obama?

ISIS, Obamacare, Israel, gender neutral bathrooms in elementary schools, BlackLivesMatter and the target they put on blue lives, Beyonce… they are all his fault.

Truth be told, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll, there is actually only one-third of Americans who would vote for him.

This must be the portion of Americans who also think that Hawaii is another country. That’s the only explanation that seems valid.

However, the results of this particular poll get worse. The number of Democrats who would vote for him of that one-third is only 57 percent. That clearly a sign that we aren’t the only ones looking forward to him getting the hell out of the White House.

No Obama, you would not win another term….but that’s just my opinion.

However, where your facts lie is on your other claim…that you are a pretty good President.

To that I will refer to the list given earlier…

and that’s just getting started. So no, Obama you are not a pretty good president, in fact, you’re not even a little good. You are the most divisive, most selfish, most lead from behind president in the history of America and that is how you will be remembered. That is your legacy.