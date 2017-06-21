Prominent Democrat Leader’s RACIST Comments Go Public

Wow. It looks like Florida Democratic Party chairman Stephen Bittel has really stepped in it this time. He made a number of comments to the legislative black caucus that were perceived as racist. This started at a fundraiser. Bittel edited and cut short a program that stated legislators should be recognized. When said legislators got upset, Bittel called them ‘childish’. He also said that State Sen. Oscar Braynon (D.) was acting like a three year-old. Braynon is black. Oh boy. State Sen. Lauren Book (D.) questioned Bittel on the exchange. “They’re like children, these black lawmakers. They just don’t get it,” Bittel said. “I raised more money in this amount of time than they ever could.”

Now, that’s rude, but how is that racist? Then Bittel accused the African-American lawmakers of “playing the race card” once they took offense to his statements. He may not have been acting racist, but he sure had a lock on moronic. “I have much to learn and I am committed to being better and learning from this mistake. I sincerely apologize,” Bittel said in a written statement to Politico. Uh yeah… it’s a little too little, a little late for that apology. Bittel is now saying he may resign and that suddenly has become a real possibility.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

Florida Democratic Party chairman Stephen Bittel is considering resigning following backlash from racially charged comments he made toward members of the legislative black caucus. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The tension started at a Saturday fundraiser for the Florida Democratic Party, the Miami Herald reports. Bittel shortened the program by removing a segment in which state legislators would be recognized. Bittel referred to the anger from lawmakers over the snub as “childish.” Bittel also said State Sen. Oscar Braynon (D.), a black legislator who expressed lawmakers’ unhappiness to the chairman, was acting “like a three year old.”

Bittel says he wants to make amends and is really very sorry. A close friend says he is also very willing to resign. Frankly, he didn’t do anything racist, but when he threw the race card back at them, he opened the door for this nonsense. It’s all very stupid. All over trying to limit a program that was going to run too long. I can’t take it.

Bittel will keep his job after all, it looks like. Probably much to his relief. He seems to have reached a truce with the black legislators there. Looks like there will be sensitivity training in his future and perhaps a white privilege class or two. The Democrats are even calling white people racist in their own party over minor dust ups like this. What a joke.