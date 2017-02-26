REAL Indian-American inventor of email to challenge FAKE indian for senate seat

Looks like Elizabeth Warren is going to have serious competition for her Senate seat. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai just announced he will be going up against her. So, we have a real Indian going up against a fake Indian. Funny. Ayyadurai claims to have invented email in 1978 when he was 14. The problem with that is it was created by ARPANET in the early 1970s or late 60s. His name is not listed on the official RFC. MIT or not, this guy’s claim looks to be about as credible as Al Gore claiming he invented the Internet. Surprise! Two lying, moonbat Democrats will be vying for the same Senate seat.

Ayyadurai comes from Boston and is an entrepreneur. He has a number of impressive degrees, but email came about a decade before his version of it was written. And a number of experts claim that his version had nothing unique in the code that hadn’t already been written. He may have indeed come up with the name ‘Email’, but the rest was not pioneered by him. When he wasn’t given credit, he blamed it on racism and the Industrial Military Complex, specifically Raytheon. He’s spent his whole life claiming he created email. And now he wants to take Warren’s place.

Grab the popcorn…this is gonna be good! Boston-based entrepreneur and inventor of Email V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai announced his candidacy for the US Senate seat currently occupied by Elizabeth Warren. Today, ShivaRatri, when Light overcame Darkness, we launched my campaign for US SENATE against @SenWarren. Defend the American Dream! — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) February 25, 2017 Ayyadurai is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is best known for his claim to have invented email. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian-American, will take on the only fake Indian in the US Senate, Elizabeth Warren. Shiva announced his candidacy last night at a private event hosted by Mike Cernovich and Jeff Giesea in suburban Maryland. Folks, THIS is the guy who is going to beat @SenWarren. He is the REAL Indian. @va_shiva. @Cernovich #BullMoose pic.twitter.com/6z5BdWpkPY — Lynni Megginson (@LynniMegginson) February 25, 2017 Elizabeth Warren lied to jump over other candidates and land a position at Harvard.

Elizabeth Warren was listed as the Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action! Elizabeth Warren pushed back hard on questions about a Harvard Crimson piece in 1996 that described her as Native American, saying she had no idea the school where she taught law was billing her that way and saying it never came up during her hiring a year earlier, which others have backed up. But a 1997 Fordham Law Review piece described her as Harvard Law School’s “first woman of color,” based, according to the notes at the bottom of the story, on a “telephone interview with Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law (Aug. 6, 1996).”

Ayyadurai is very vocal on social media:

Time to take fight right into the belly of the beast in MA, the epi-center of Fake News, Fake History & Fake Science! @nntaleb @Cernovich — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) February 25, 2017

Honored to be with REAL patriots #BullMoose who are uniting as one force to bring Truth and Freedom, exposing the Fake News! @Cernovich — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) February 25, 2017

He holds four degrees from MIT and claims to be the inventor of Polymath. I highly doubt that. The guy may be a genius, but he strikes me as delusional. No one in the IT field believes he created email that I know of. His resume is impressive, but then again… he wrote it.

I guess we will see who wins out here. I don’t have a horse in this race, so meh. But I do find amusement in the irony of it all.