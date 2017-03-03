RIGHT ON! Democratic Senator DEFENDS Sessions – Liberal Jaws DROP! [VIDEO]

It turns out that common sense isn’t dead on the other side of the aisle, though it is arguably in short supply.

According to Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va) there are plenty of people who are criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for meeting with Russia’s ambassador who would be in a lot of trouble if their pasts came out.

From Western Journalism:

If meeting with Russia’s ambassador is going to be equated with wrongdoing, then a lot of senators are in trouble, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday. Manchin, who broke ranks with fellow Democrats to confirm Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said that meetings with foreign ambassadors were part of the routine work of senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Sessions was a member of the committee prior to becoming attorney general. On Thursday, it was revealed that although Sessions met with Russia’s ambassador to the United States last fall, he had not mentioned those meetings during his confirmation hearing when asked about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sessions later said he did not mention the meetings because they were not campaign-related. Manchin said he has also met with Russia’s ambassador, and saw nothing wrong with having done so. “That’s nothing. That’s my job,” Manchin said. “I met with the Russian ambassador with other senators with the Armed Services Committee,” he said. “As I recall, a lot of that was about NSAS and space and improving the working environment, because we are using Russian rockets, so there are a lot of conversations with a lot of ambassadors–we all do.”

Is this going to make Dems rethink their witch hunt?

Probably not, but it’s nice to know that not everyone on that side of the aisle is a sheep who will do and say whatever they’re told.

I tip my hat to you, sir.