Ryan Has Some Words Of Farewell For His ‘Least Favorite President’

Well well well check this out. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House is waving good-bye to the very man who he has described in the past as “his least favorite president” in the history of all U.S. Presidents.

Mr. Speaker of the House posted this picture onto his Twitter, and at first glance the picture appears to be him waving farewell in appreciation for the peaceful transfer of power to the Trump administration.

Here is he waving at the helicopter…

The peaceful transition of power is complete. #inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/UwmjaCF7u3 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 20, 2017

However, the history between Ryan and former President Obama really complicates the image, we many of us know their relations have always been very obviously strained.

In fact in his 2011 televised response to Obama’s Second State of the Union address it was Ryan who said:

“There’s no doubt the president came into office facing a severe fiscal and economic situation. Unfortunately, instead of restoring the fundamentals of economic growth, he engaged in a stimulus spending spree that not only failed to deliver on his promise to create jobs, but also plunged us even deeper into debt,”

Of course from his standpoint, it was Obama who violated the separation of powers in the Constitution. Ryan said Obama tired to unilaterally rewrite the law himself, and President are not suppose to write laws. Congress does.

This action, among others, prompted Ryan to call Obama “his least favorite president in history.” In a video posted last year on the Speaker’s YouTube channel, Ryan praised James Madison for inserting the “separation of powers” into the Constitution, and castigating Obama for violating Madison’s work.

Despite times in this last presidential campaign where Ryan was obviously very hesitant to support or endorse Trump, he has since embraced President Trump’s inaugural promise of transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to the rightful owners…

Us, the American people.

Amen to that.