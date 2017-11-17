Seven of 10 Richest Congresscritters Are Democrats

The quasi-Marxist demagoguery relentlessly barfed by Democrats is irritating enough without considering this:

Seven of the ten richest members of Congress are Democrats while only three are Republicans, according to a recently published analysis done by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Prominent among the diamond-studded Dems is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, with an estimated net wealth north of $100 million. She wants to redistribute the money you work for on behalf of the poor.

Watered-down Marxism has become the official ideology of the elitist ruling class, which exploits it as a pretext to confiscate the wealth we create. They spend much of the loot on votes to keep themselves in power.

It should go without saying that subsidizing poverty does not make there be less of it. But why would zillionaire leftists want to reduce poverty? Then fewer people would sell them votes in exchange for our money.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.