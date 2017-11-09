SHOWDOWN: Watch Tucker Carlson and Ex-DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile Go Head-to-Head

Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for: Tucker Carlson VS Donna Brazile, the author of the new book Hacks, The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.

Since the book was released, we at Right Wing News have been covering the best bits from the book, and we were excited to hear that Tucker would be interviewing Brazile. In the below interview, he specifically want to get more information about Wikileaks. As we knew last August before the election, emailed obtained by Wikileaks proved that Donna Brazile had unethically fed debate questions to the Clinton camp from her former employers at CNN, poisoning the town hall between Clinton and Bernie Sanders by giving Hillary information ahead of time. The questions ranged from infrastructure spending to unions.

A long-held conspiracy theory surrounds the death of Seth Rich, who was alleged to have been the Democratic National Committee insider who gave the emails to Wikileaks exposing the fraud of the Clintons. In her book, Brazile claims that she feared for her own life as well when she was convinced by a friend that Rich had died in a suspicious circumstance, even implying blame on Hillary who allegedly refused to go through with dedicating her own campaign funds to a cash reward for information leading to solving Rich’s murder. Seth Rich was 27 when he was found dead in the middle of a street, with Brazile’s initial belief being that he was simply killed for being white in a black neighborhood at a bad time.

So when it was Tucker’s turn to grill Brazile for more information about Wikileaks, the former interim chair of the DNC didn’t manage to add any new information but spend twenty minutes deflecting and defending herself. Being grilled by Tucker Carlson for 20 minutes should be a nightmare for any liberal, and there are times when Tucker straight out laughs at her for attempting to play the victim.

When Tucker pushed for her to answer questions relating to CNN and Wikileaks, her answers cycled around no, no, no, no!:

“Oh, no Tucker, you cannot put words in my mouth. I got on some lipstick from Fox, but that has not forced me to not stand my ground.” “No, Tucker, don’t try to put words in my mouth.”

Tucker said that her answers were the “greatest spin” he’s ever heard, and it’s definitely worth a listen:

Now, we have the full 20 minute interview from last night’s Tucker Carlson: