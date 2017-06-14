Sore Loser Party Files Suit Against Trump Over Emoluments Clause

One would have thought the Democratic Party couldn’t get more unhinged then they did during the George W. Bush presidency. It just goes to show, never underestimate the level of moonbattery available. There’s always plenty more

Congressional Democrats to file emoluments lawsuit against Trump Nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress agreed to file a lawsuit Wednesday against President Trump alleging that by retaining interests in a global business empire he has violated constitutional restrictions on taking gifts and benefits from foreign leaders. The lead senator filing the complaint in federal district court, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), said Tuesday that the lawsuit has already drawn more congressional plaintiffs — 196 — than any legal action previously taken against a president. No Republicans had joined in the lawsuit so far, although they will be invited to do so, Blumenthal said. An advance copy of the legal complaint reviewed by The Washington Post argues that those in Congress have special standing because the Constitution’s “foreign emoluments clause” requires the president to obtain “the consent of Congress” before accepting any gifts.

Historically, this is idiotic and has no basis in the original meaning of the clause. This modern day wackadoodle interpretation by Democrats would have snared Mr. Obama for the sale of his books. And, if they want to play this game, you can bet people will dig into the business dealings of House and Senate Democrats to see if they are receiving foreign money for those business dealings.

The legal effort, led in the House by Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), is likely to escalate tensions between the White House and Capitol Hill, where at least five committees are investigating various issues related to the Trump administration.

This would be the same John Conyers who held fake impeachment hearings in the basement of the Capitol Building. Twice.

And, as you would expect, they seriously cherry picked which court to file the suit. This one has eight Democrat appointees, just one Republican

Indeed, the Emoluments Clause states simply that no “Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” The clause prohibits U.S. officeholders from accepting any sort of title of nobility or gift (and therefore potential bribe) from foreign state powers. Implemented in order to prevent U.S. diplomats posted abroad from working to alter government policy on behalf of their foreign hosts, it is difficult to see how it in any way touches upon Trump’s business dealings.

One has to wonder how these same Democrats would have felt had Hillary won the election, what with all her accepting of gifts and money from foreign state powers, especially when her emails showed they were done to influence her decisions as Secretary of State.

