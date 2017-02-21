Struggling Toward Menstrual Equity

Struggling Toward Menstrual Equity
Dave Blount
21 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

When utopia is achieved, everything will be free, because it will be paid for by everyone else. We must approach this goal incrementally, starting with products that are not used by heterosexual white males. Congresscritter Grace Meng (D-NY) turns the ratchet a notch by proposing the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2017. Among other things, it will achieve the following:

Direct the Secretary of Labor to require employers with 100 or more employees to provide menstrual hygiene products to their employees free of charge.

Stand by for hollering from the LGBT community, which is likely to be outraged that freebies are being given out on a basis that excludes “women” who don’t menstruate because they are actually men in drag.

moonbat-dressed-as-tampon
Meng should recruit this PETA moonbat dressed as a tampon to promote her bill.

On a tip from Varla. Hat tip: The Blaze. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend