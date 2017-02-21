Struggling Toward Menstrual Equity

When utopia is achieved, everything will be free, because it will be paid for by everyone else. We must approach this goal incrementally, starting with products that are not used by heterosexual white males. Congresscritter Grace Meng (D-NY) turns the ratchet a notch by proposing the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2017. Among other things, it will achieve the following:

Direct the Secretary of Labor to require employers with 100 or more employees to provide menstrual hygiene products to their employees free of charge.

Stand by for hollering from the LGBT community, which is likely to be outraged that freebies are being given out on a basis that excludes “women” who don’t menstruate because they are actually men in drag.

Meng should recruit this PETA moonbat dressed as a tampon to promote her bill.

On a tip from Varla. Hat tip: The Blaze. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

