Suddenly, Democrats Are Very Into Expressing Love For Country

The always Excitable Don Lemon encapsulates the (fake) feelings of leftists

(Mediaite) Don Lemon led CNN Tonight with a monologue about how President Trump can’t force Americans to embrace a homogenous view of patriotism and First Amendment rights. As Trump continues to spar with athletes who kneel during the National Anthem, Lemon noted that the protests of Colin Kaepernickwere never about disrespecting the American flag or the military. Lemon said that kneeling is a constitutionally protected expression, and that Trump is only trying to link the protests to the flag in order to justify the profane insults during his rally for Luther Strange: “Here is what this is about. It’s about focusing attention on racial injustice, focusing attention on racial injustice. It’s about challenging our country to extend the promise of that flag to all citizens, including the citizens whose ancestors were slaves. You may not agree with Colin Kaepernick or the scores of players who take a knee or took a knee this weekend. And that is okay, you don’t have to agree with them. But that’s not really the point here. No American gets to tell another American how to express their love for this country.”

Well, that’s very interesting. First, what, exactly, are these players, and Don Lemon, doing beyond “focusing attention”? Because that’s all that they seem to be doing. As the saying goes, complaining is not a solution. And that’s all they seem to be doing.

Second, remember back when Democrats were attempting to tell Tea Party members how they could express their love for country? That protests against Obama’s legislation and Executive Orders was considered raaaaacist? Where were people like Lemon then? Right, right, they were riding the race card bandwagon, attempting to shut down legitimate protest.

Where are the Leftist voices when Antifa attempts, and often succeeds, especially with violence, to shut down Free Speech?

Where are they when people are told to take down their American flags?

But, really, these pampered, rich athletes aren’t professing a love for this country: they’re telling us how much they hate it. They’re telling us they hate the military and first responders who are present on the field during the National Anthem.

And, he’s wrong that no American gets to tell another how to express free speech: your employer can shut you down, and, if you don’t like that position, you can seek employment elsewhere. It doesn’t matter if you are a conservative organization or a leftist one, there are rules of conduct, meant to protect the organization.

Oh, and were are these same Leftists, like Don Lemon, when Leftist are expressing their “love of country” by holding the US flag upside down and burning it?

