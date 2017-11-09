Surprise: Democrats Attempting To Ban Scary Looking Guns Again

This is what Democrats do: instead of wanting the government to actually enforce existing law, they want more gun bans that punish law abiding citizens from protecting themselves. This reads almost like a press release from the DNC

(ABC News) In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting, this time in Southerland Springs, Texas, members of Congress are once again proposing legislation aimed at overhauling and enforcing stricter gun laws. Democrats announced today the Assault Weapons Ban of 2017, which would ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammo magazines. The last time senators attempted legislation of this magnitude was in 2012, following the Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 children and six adult staff members. The bill was defeated in the Senate on April 17, 2013, by a vote of 40 to 60. “To those who say now isn’t the time, they’re right — we should have extended the original ban 13 years ago, before hundreds more Americans were murdered with these weapons of war. To my colleagues in Congress, I say do your job,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said in a press release Wednesday.

It’s cute, but it won’t go anywhere, and Democrats know it. The most likely outcome is that the legislation never makes it out of committee, having been tabled. However, if Mitch McConnell is smart, he’ll fast track it to get it to the Senate floor and allow debate and a vote, which would show that Democrats are really just gun grabbers.

JUST IN: Sen. Feinstein and Senate Democrats introduce bill to ban assault weapons pic.twitter.com/d94tkH6ASo — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 8, 2017

Bans the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name. Owners may keep existing weapons.

Bans any assault weapon that accepts a detachable ammunition magazine and has one or more military characteristics including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock. Owners may keep existing weapons.

Bans magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload. Owners may keep existing magazines.

That last one is of interest: does it apply only to “assault rifles”, or is it applicable to all weapons that have a magazine? Also, we’ll have to see the full language to see if the 2nd only applies to those 205 weapons, or to all weapons, which could ban the sale of all semi-automatic weapons, including handguns.

Requires that grandfathered assault weapons are stored using a secure gun storage or safety device like a trigger lock.

The question here is “when?” At all times, meaning that they cannot be taken out? Besides, how is this enforced? You can’t. Not unless Los Federales are planning on sending someone to the home of everyone who has a scary looking weapon.

Feinstein had this to say

“This bill won’t stop every mass shooting, but it will begin removing these weapons of war from our streets. The first Assault Weapons Ban was just starting to show an effect when the NRA stymied its reauthorization in 2004. Yes, it will be a long process to reduce the massive supply of these assault weapons in our country, but we’ve got to start somewhere.

So, it won’t work, just like the previous one didn’t work, but, it will work towards taking away people’s guns, punishing law abiding citizens.

"Nobody's trying to ban any guns, that's just a paranoid lie. Oh, and we're proposing legislation to ban over 200 different guns." https://t.co/248JG9wWMD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 8, 2017

