Tim Kaine REFUSES To Condemn ANTIFA, Says He Doesn’t Like Painting With ‘Broad Brushes’ [AUDIO]

Either Tim Kaine is the most clueless man in America or he’s a stone cold liar. He’s refused to condemn the anarcho-communist violent militant leftist group Antifa. He says he doesn’t know enough about them to pass judgement. Really? Well, his son belongs to the group, he knows that much. Tell me Senator, have you bothered to watch any of the Antifa videos out there? Have you seen them set things on fire, beat people almost to death, use clubs with nails on horses, attack police officers, throw bottles of urine, rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails? You really should watch them get their violence on as your son is right in the middle of it.

“I don’t like broad brushes and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists but people who do violent things,” Kaine told the Daily Caller in a statement. “The law should take care of them.” I know enough about them… they are domestic terrorists. DHS has labeled their activities “domestic terrorist violence.” Even Nancy Pelosi has denounced the group and says they should be locked up. But then again, her son isn’t an active member either.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts,” Pelosi said in a blunt statement, which is a surprise coming from a Marxist. “The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

Kaine is not as clueless as he pretends either. After President Trump was inaugurated, he suggested that Democrats should “fight in the streets” against the administration, as well as in Congress and through the courts. Sounds like his son is a chip off the ole radical block if you ask me. Last March, Kaine’s son joined an anti-Trump riot where he attacked Trump supporters in Minnesota. He was charged with “fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity in a public place, and obstructing legal process.” He was lighting smoke bombs there. Nice kid ya got there Kaine. You must be soooo proud.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

When asked about his son’s arrest the Senator said through a spokeswoman to CNN: “We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.” Uh yeah… define ‘peacefully’. And Antifa is about as far as you can get from peaceful.

Sen. Kaine, along with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Sens. Cory Gardner and Johnny Isakson, signed a bipartisan resolution Wednesday condemning “white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups” for their role in the violence in Charlottesville, VA, last month, but they didn’t mention so-called anti-fascist groups. No, they only labeled groups they claim are on the right (they aren’t, but that’s a different argument). What about Antifa, communists, Black Lives Matter, the Nation of Islam and the New Black Panthers? Plus dozens of other violent leftist groups out there.

When asked by TheDC why Antifa was not specifically included, Kaine replied, “Because that wasn’t really the issue in Charlottesville at all.” Yes, it was… they were just as violent as the white supremacists. It was the luck of the draw they didn’t kill someone as well. Asshat.