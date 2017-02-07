UNBELIEVABLE: Democrat Congresswoman Calls Berkeley Riots a ‘Beautiful Sight’ [VIDEO]

This is absolutely reprehensible. Democrat Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) actually called the riot in Berkeley a beautiful thing. This is a woman, I believe, who was a police chief at one time. She calls President Trump’s executive order unconstitutional. It is absolutely legal and constitutional. I believe this is another racist Democrat, who hates President Trump and wants to destroy the system because the Democrats are no longer in power.

Gee, was it the female Trump supporter who was maced in the face during an interview that struck her as beautiful? Or was it the man laying on the ground being beaten by thugs with shovels? Maybe it was the protesters throwing bricks and stones at police, or when they lit a tree and cart on fire. How about when they rushed the barriers, bashed in car windows and destroyed businesses such as Bank of America, Starbucks and Wells Fargo? I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder, or Marxist, as the case may be.

From Louder with Crowder:

Yes, THOSE Berkeley riots (see MMA Fighter Jake Shields Saves Man Being Beaten by ‘Peaceful Protesters’ and “Anti-Fascists” Burn Berkeley to Protest Milo). Democrat Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) actually said the following in a congressional hearing… “We have seen demonstrations–and I think you already talked about that–around the country. Young people at Berkeley protesting against this unconstitutional order.” “We encourage our young people to get involved–I thought it was a beautiful sight.” You almost want to believe the Congresswoman got some protests confused. Maybe there was another protest happening in Berkeley. Only it didn’t get as much press coverage. Maybe the other Berkeley protest was a protest of single ply toilet paper. At best, Rep. Deming believes the mob was just a few violent agitators upsetting a peace protest. No. But what kind of a paint guzzling moron do you have to be to call what happened in Berkeley “beautiful?” Was it the female Trump supporter who got maced live on air? Is this a new Shia artform of which I’m unaware?

Maybe Demings considers violence art. She may just be that twisted. She did not condemn any of the violence from the protesters or any of the property damage. In fact, she seemed to wholeheartedly approve of it. Her statements occurred at a forum on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. She’s all for letting in unvetted refugees, who surely have terrorists among their numbers and will kill Americans given the chance. She seems to approve and how dare President Trump try to keep them out and keep America safe! I’m surprised she didn’t call him a fascist.

This is what she calls encouraging people to get involved and organizing resistance? Next, she’ll be singing the praises of Shariah law and marching in the streets with Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panthers and the Nation of Islam. How this woman was ever elected to office is just incomprehensible. Her words speak for themselves.