In The Wake Of Las Vegas, Democrats Have Lots Of Ideas Or Something

Democrats, as usual, took full advantage of the Las Vegas massacre to politicize their hatred of Other People owning guns. They say now is time for the debate. You know what? They’re right. Let’s have this debate, so we can see exactly what they will propose.

Late night shows, which are supposed to be funny, but gave that up long ago, were in high dudgeon. Jimmy Kimmel had a long diatribe, long on blamestorming, short on policy proposals. Stephen Colbert went with the same laundry list

He then highlighted a number of legislative options that have been proposed to combat gun violence, such as universal background checks, semi-automatic weapons bans, and mental illness screenings. “Doing nothing is cowardice — doing something will take courage,” Colbert stated.

Same old same old, with nothing showing what this will bring, other than gun confiscation and categorizing people as mentally ill when they aren’t.

James Cordon didn’t offer any more, just complaints. Seth Meyers made it purely political. Trevor Noah did the same. But, what of actual elected officials, who can, get this, submit legislation? Senator Kamala Harris goes political

My thoughts on the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/52UN7mbMsh — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 2, 2017

She has no policy proposals. The Washington Post gives a platform to Senator Chris Murphy, D-Ct

Mass shootings are an American problem. There's an American solution. On awful, gut-churning days such as Monday, I find it important to remind myself that mass shootings happen almost nowhere else but the United States. As we become normalized to the regular pace of massive, execution-style killings — Sandy Hook, Charleston, Orlando and now Las Vegas — it's critical to understand that the Groundhog Day phenomenon of horrific mass shootings is exclusive to the United States. I find consolation in this fact, because if the problem is particularly American, then the solution can be, too.

If you’re thinking that this is going to be one long diatribe against the NRA, Republicans, and gun owning Americans, you’d be correct. Almost the entire thing is meant to bring emotion without really offering that “American solution”. Just this short part

First, contrary to the mythology spread by the gun lobby, there is not much real controversy around the first steps we should take to trim rates of gun crime. Large majorities of Americans support universal background checks, permit requirements for gun ownership and bans on the most dangerous kinds of weapons and ammunition. The gun lobby, and the loud vocal minority it echoes, make the issue seem like more of a hot button than it is. Second, scores of research shows that these interventions work to a stunning degree. In my states of Connecticut, which has expanded background checks and requires issued handgun permits, gun crimes have dropped by 40 percent.

The Las Vegas shooter purchased multiple guns at gun stores and passed the federally required background checks. The rest? The 40% stat is bordering on a complete load of mule fritters. All it does is make it hard for law abiding citizens to arm themselves per their Constitutional Right to protect themselves. It doesn’t stop criminals from doing what criminals do.

That’s it from Chris, who, like Kamala, and so many other Democrats, forgets that he can submit legislation as an elected lawmaker.

The NY Times gives former Democratic representative Steve Israel a shot, and he makes complaints, rather than offer solutions. It’s the gun lobby this, Republicans that. The list of Democrats, both in and out of Congress, could go on and on and on, but it comes down to one thing: what policies do you recommend to reduce actual gun crimes? Put them up for a vote. Let’s see them. Because, so far, most of your recommendations only affect the law abiding citizens who want to protect themselves, not those who use weapons for crimes.

Why not crack down on criminals? How about this: if you use a gun in the commission of a crime, you get sent away for life to a prison built in the cold wilds of Alaska. No parole. Let’s crack down on the criminals. Remember, these same Democrats are against stop-and-frisk, which takes so many criminals, and even ones who have illegal guns, off the streets. Democrat ideas are to disarm the law abiding citizens.

Yet, interestingly, these same Democrats refuse to give up their own armed security. Weird, right?

Double interestingly, these same Democrats never connect the dots when it is Islamists perpetrating the attacks, ones which do not always use guns.

