Wendy Davis Attempts To Rebrand Gun Control As A Female Issue

You remember Wendy Davis, right? She’s the one who attempted to filibuster an abortion law in Texas, lost, but was celebrated by the Left for yammering on in pink shoes in order to protect infanticide. She then parlayed that into a run for Texas, in which she again lost. Got smoked! And now she tries this

Wendy Davis: Why Women Shouldn’t Shut Up About Gun Violence

Women are disproportionately affected by guns in America, and now they’re leading the fight for gun control. ….. Let’s be clear about what’s going on here. These headlines, these senseless killings, are about people using guns to kill people and therefore, this is a “guns situation” (as President Trump denied in reference to the recent shooting at the small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas). And because the majority of mass shooting incidents — at least 54 percent — in the United States involve domestic violence, it’s a “violence against women situation” as well. (And that doesn’t even count the mass shooters who have committed acts of domestic violence in the past and then later go on to shoot and kill people who are not in their domestic circle, as was the case in Sutherland Springs.)

That 54% is a pretty loose statistic. Regardless this is a women situation or something

While gun safety may not seem like a feminist issue at first blush, it doesn’t take too much digging to see that women are uniquely vulnerable to and disproportionately the victims of gun violence. As former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (herself a survivor of gun violence) has eloquently said: “Dangerous people with guns are a threat to women. Criminals with guns. Abusers with guns. Stalkers with guns. That makes gun violence a women’s issue. For mothers, for families, for me and you.”

What better way to protect women than a gun? Which is why women have been one of the largest groups purchasing firearms the past few years. Because a whistle doesn’t work.

Rapid fire. Like, how fast you can pull the trigger. Which is exactly the same on every semi-automatic weapon, be it a scary looking “assault rifle” or a .22 handgun. Also, perhaps all the existing laws should be implemented. Regardless, based on the shootings in California, heavy restrictions do not seem to stop nutters

A wise lawmaker once said to me, “Change happens when mama bear gets mad.” Well, in the face of repeated mass shootings around the country and the human carnage left in their wake, mama bear is fire-engine-red mad right now. And she’s not backing down. Women are leading the fight for common sense gun safety reforms across this country – from Moms Demand Action to Gabby Giffords’ Americans for Responsible Solutions to women voting their conscience at the ballot box.

Well, good for them. Why do they want to restrict firearms from being obtained by law abiding women? Let’s jump to the Washington Free Beacon

“While gun safety may not seem like a feminist issue at first blush, it doesn’t take too much digging to see that women are uniquely vulnerable to and disproportionately the victims of gun violence,” Davis argued. The opposite is true, however; statistics show that men are far more likely than women to be the victims of gun violence. In 2015, the gun homicide rate for men was 19.3 for every 100,000 Americans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. By contrast, the rate for women was six times lower, at 3.2 per 100,000 people.

It’s no wonder Wendy was wrong: she was taking stats and stuff from groups who really want to confiscate firearms, not implement policies that would do a lot to stop criminals from obtaining and using them.

