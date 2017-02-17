WOW! BIG LEAGUE Support Rockets Ivanka’s Brand to the TOP of List Angry Liberals CAN’T Ignore!

Ivanka Trump’s perfume line is hitting high numbers since shooting up to the top of Amazon’s bestseller’s list. As the first daughter is facing major boycott efforts from the left and their liberal buffoons it is Ivanka’s supporters that are countering the nonsense with a reverse boycott of their own!

It’s the #buyivanka campaign.

As many know, Nordstroms publicly and loudly publicized that their department store was going to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. There were many onlin who praised this move and considered it a victory in their #GrabYourWallet campaign. A campaign that was orchestrated to get consumer’s to stop buying any Trump branded products.

Which is interesting…isn’t it the conservatives that work for a living? Nordstroms and many other retailers picked the wrong side if they want to keep sales up. Anyhow…

As mentioned there were many who joined that boycott including: TJ Maxx, Sears and Kmart who also dropped Ivanka’s clothing line, shoes and also her accessories…what grown-ups.

However, their efforts have failed and have only created a counter reaction that they will soon regret if they don’t already.

It is outselling Jennifer Lopez’s scent, as well as Estee Lauder, Sarah Jessica Parker and Britney Spears brands, as well.



Just received my Ivanka Perfume yesterday. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aUTgBJFncA — Cutie1 for Trump45 (@cmrose999) February 16, 2017

Of course when all of this went down, President Trump did not bother hiding his disapproval of Nordstrom after they pulled that stupid number on them.

He believes it was politically motivated.



My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

“The luxury department store chain denied that the move was in response to a #GrabYourWallet campaign,” NBC News reported.

“We made this decision based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokesperson said. “Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now.”

If we are to assume that what Nordstrom says is true, then the decline in sales could have nothing to do with the quality of the line itself, but the political views of a percentage of Nordstrom’s customers…again, IF we are assuming they are telling the truth.

Now a video has hit the interweb this week that has seriously gone viral, because…it shows them going into a Nordstrom’s location to cancel their account, and announcing that they will be shopping at Dillard’s instead. Yes, hilarious.

These ladies made it quite clear the move was based on Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s merchandise.

Check this out:



Funny how the Left never punished Chelsea for the actions of her father. Pathetic, petty, and pretentious.

Today's Democrat. #BuyIvanka — Michelle 🇺🇸 (@michelle4trump) February 12, 2017

Well folks, based on Ivank Trump’s perfume sales on Amazon which is also the carrier for her clothing line, this push to punish the first daughter has virtually failed…politics or no politics, it seems Ivanka has the hearts of many.

Conservatives don’t take the streets in protest and acting a fool.

They don’t need to. They are smart.