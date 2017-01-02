​Team Trump Announces His Agenda for DAY ONE….And Obama Will Be Furious [VIDEO]

I think that President-elect Trump plans on being a great president and has plans to really shake things up in DC come January 20th. And if you listen to Sean Spicer, his press secretary, that’s exactly what is going to happen day one. Trump plans on repealing a whole butt-load of regulations and actions his very first day in office. Specifically ones that have hurt economic growth and job creation. Trump wants to change the brand of DC and I think he might just pull it off.

Sean Spicer went on to say: “What we’ve had in the past is people who have looked in the rearview mirror. This time, we’re thinking forward. If you want to serve in a Trump administration, you’re going to serve this country, not yourself.” That was a direct slap at lobbyists. With Obama setting fire to the country on his way out, Trump is going to have his hands full. But he’s got a heck of a team surrounding him. It will be fascinating to see exactly what they do. Whatever it is, it’s guaranteed to piss Obama off and I’m good with that.

What can be done with a pen and a phone can be undone with a pen and a phone — which is a lesson Barack Obama is going to learn on Jan. 20, courtesy of Donald Trump. In an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Sean Spicer, Trump’s future White House press secretary, said that the president-elect planned to “repeal a lot” of Obama executive actions on day one in office, In the interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Spicer also said Trump would also be hard at work from day one on to change the culture of Washington. The response came to a Karl question asking about the “one big thing we are going to see after (Trump) takes the oath of office.” “It’s going to be not one big thing; it’s going to be many big things,” Spicer said. “On day one, he’s going to sign a series of executive orders to do two things. One is repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation. “And then secondly, do the same on a forward-thinking thing. He’s going to start implementing things. He’s going to bring a new brand to Washington. He’s going to institute a lobbying ban, five years. It’s very forward thinking,” he added.

Spicer also went to bat over Trump’s use of Twitter. “You know, with all due respect, I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation,” Spicer said. “He doesn’t have to have it funneled through the media.” The media is in for a rough four years and things are about to change massively for them in how they access the President and report the news. It’s about time.

What really intrigues me is the promise of nixing Obama’s executive actions. If that is done, there will be dancing in the streets. Maybe we can once again have three branches to our government, not just one. That’s the way it was meant to be and until Obama, that’s how it was. Pretty much anything Obama has done can be undone by Trump and probably will be. There won’t be any legacy left when Trump is done with Obama.

Obama was arrogant and a total elitist. He simply bypassed Congress to get done what he wanted passed. That’s not how we do things in a Constitutional Republic. Now he can watch as all his Marxist work is undone. Payback’s a b*tch.