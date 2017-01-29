8 things to know about the #MuslimBan before liberal media fills you with fake news

There’s a LOT of bull crap and fake news flying around out there right now concerning President Trump and his Executive Order on refugees and immigration. This is not a ban on Muslims… it’s a freeze on refugees. There are a few things you should now about what is going on here. Eight of them to be specific.

1. President Trump is invoking 9/11, referencing failures that occurred before and after the horrendous event that forever changed our nation. There have been numerous terrorist attacks on American soil since 9/11 and many have involved refugees from Middle Eastern countries. For a listing of some of the attacks… see here. Trump’s EO states: “The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law.”

2. The EO suspends visas from “nationals of countries of particular origin.” And that list may expand. This will be the purview of the Secretary of Homeland Defense, the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence. They will determine the standard necessary for visa entry within 30 days. It will bring extreme vetting into play. All entry into the United States is suspended, “as immigrants and nonimmigrants, of such persons for 90 days from the date of this order.”

3. As stated previously, more countries will probably be added to this list. The Secretary of State is requesting information from foreign governments in accordance with the report of the DHS and the DNI. The DHS and Secretary of State are then told to come up with a list of additional countries that aren’t fulfilling their informational obligations.

4. This vetting can be done on an individual basis. Under Section 3(g), they can “on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.”

5. Refugees are going to be blocked from entering the US for 120 days and Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely. The Secretary of State is told to suspend the US Refugee Admissions program for 120 days to “review the USRAP application and adjudication process.” Syrian refugees are labeled “detrimental to the interests of the United States” until the process is revamped and reviewed by the President of the United States.

6. Deference will be given to individuals who are victims of religious-based persecution. That would be Christians. It’s not Islamophobic. This is what the order states: “Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization.”

7. The number of refugees admitted to the US in a given year will be limited to 50,000. Obama has already admitted over 32,000 this year, so the number remaining is roughly 18,000. There is nothing out of line or extreme in this limit.

8. Steven Bannon and Steven Miller have interpreted the Executive Order to include those with Green Cards. They have now decided that on a case by case basis, DHS could allow green card holders to enter the US.

The order is a temporary stay. There is no religious persecution in it or violation of the Constitution. It could have been reviewed and implemented better, but overall it is perfectly legal and straightforward.