ACT OF DISRESPECT: NBC Deliberately Censors Trump’s Tweet On London Terrorist Attack

In a move that surprises no one, since NBC’s journalistic integrity was sold to the highest Liberal bidder years ago, they refused to relay our President’s tweet. From a network that gave us unprofessional sad and sobbing news anchors on election night, it’s not a shock that they have censored President Trump’s tweet in which he responded to the latest London Islamic terror attacks. Trump’s tweet is directly below.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

So, in place of retweeting or reporting on Trump’s unedited tweet in its entirety, here’s what they tweeted out instead.

Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

So, let’s get this straight; NBC Nightly News said that the President is an unreliable source. Yes, the very same President who has access to classified intelligence and a direct connection to the leaders of other nations including Britain’s Prime Minister. He’s the President. And if he tweeted that out, it’s much more likely to be accurate than NBC Fake News. The disrespect for our President is irksome, but not unexpected. NBC has been sulking since November. They still cannot imagine a world where Hillary isn’t queen. And speaking of the Queen, Trump can speak with her too, the real Queen that is, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain. So, any information our President tweets out about a terrorist attack is far more likely to be reliable than almost anything NBC reports. And that is why the American people are thankful for social media. It means we can hear directly from our President without the censorship or spin of media. We can go straight to Twitter to see what he said. And that, more than anything, just galls NBC. They’d love nothing more than to be in complete control of what we see and hear. Well, those days are over.

Trump was right as usual. NBC was wrong as usual. The only unreliable source in this story is NBC. Just another day at the office.