Afghan President Tells Of Surprising Change Of Relationship With Trump In WH [VIDEO]

President Trump just finished up meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. The Afghan president made it very clear how much more he respected President Trump than he did the last administration. The Afghan president started off by thanking American soldiers for all the sacrifices they have made and how it will lead to a “stable Afghanistan.” That is good to hear and welcome news. It’s nice to have someone actually thank our military and President for a change.

Ghani pointed out that there had been an “immense change” on the ground since President Trump announced he was sending in more troops. He gave a lengthy description of how different the relationship is now that Trump is at the helm. I want you to see all of it here:

"It is a difference of day and night. The cloud of uncertainty has been lifted. But equally important is your commitment to political solution at the end of this process. What we want to assure the American people is that there is not going to be a combat role. You have made that crystal clear, and we are committed to make sure that the Afghan people and the Afghan soldiers and Afghan officers will take the burden of responsibility. The modest additional troops that have been sent are to enhance the assist, support, advice mission, and that is playing a very crucial role. Victory, political and military-wise is within our sight, and I would like to thank you for the thoroughness of the review and especially for ordering that all instruments of American power, military, diplomatic and economic, are brought together in a coherent plan of action to lift Afghanistan out of 40 years of crisis and to make it a platform for stability and prosperity. And because of this, we understand and fully endorse the concept that you use. We do not ask for a blank check. We are determined to do what is ours, fight corruption, ensure that there is no waste of resources, full accountability for the results and significant momentum so the American people can know that under your wise leadership the results that were not within grasp will now be achieved. Thank you, Mr. President."

Nice. He insulted Obama without ever saying his name once. Well done. Under President Trump ISIS is having theor butts kicked. That is a relief and is saving lives. Ghani knows that and he knows a real leader when he sees one. Ghani said that Trump’s strategy to win the war in Afghanistan will work where his predecessor’s failed because the Afghan army is stronger and Trump wants a regional approach and a harder line with Pakistan. In fact, Trump is considering dropping Pakistan as an ally because of their behavior.

Ghani also said that Obama “did not have a partner in Afghanistan,” which was an outright criticism of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who frequently disdained U.S. policy and the U.S.-led international military force. “President Trump is not just an individual (but) a team of partners in Afghanistan,” Ghani told the Asia Society in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. “The Trump administration’s strategy has the uniqueness of immense consultations with us.” Ghani respects strength and he sees it in Trump. It’s refreshing to have the President respected on the world stage once again.