After Maxine Waters Threatens Trump Publicly, GOP Challenger Calls For Her ARREST – And Means It! [VIDEO]

Well, this is certainly interesting. Omar Navarro is the Republican challenger to Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters for her seat there. He is calling for Waters to be visited by the Secret Service and arrested for death threats against President Trump. This follows a speech she made the other night about “taking Trump out.” To wild applause, I might add. Now, I’m pretty sure she was referring to impeachment, but it came off as incitement to harm the President. Which by the way, she has done many times before.

Check it out… this is what the moonbat actually said: “Wow. What a moving evening this is,” she said. “I am sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali, even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight,” she laughed as the crowd cheered uproariously. This was said at a benefit gala at the Ali Forney Center in New York City on Oct. 13th. Forney was a transgender teenager who was murdered in New York City — the gala benefits LGBT charity services.

Navarro posted this on his Twitter feed and it is getting LOTS of attention. “I’m calling for the arrest of Maxine Waters,” he tweeted. “Let’s get ready for it.” It’s a nice theatrical and political tactic to get attention. In a way I don’t blame him… he’s using her own incitement against her. Smart. Earlier Sunday, Navarro called for the Secret Service to demand Waters step down, saying, “Secret Service should call for Maxine Waters immediate resignation after these comments. We don’t need lip service.”

Navarro has run against Waters before in 2016, during her re-election campaign, she received 75.7 percent of the vote against Navarro. California’s extremely liberal 43rd district hasn’t been represented by a Republican since 2003, so it might take a major shift like Waters’ arrest to flip the seat. And I sincerely doubt that will happen unfortunately.

I'm calling for the arrest of Maxine Waters. Let's get ready for it. #VoteNavarro2018🇺🇸 — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) October 23, 2017

Maxine Waters has been screeching for the impeachment of President Trump since the day he was elected. She’s using it as a political platform to garner herself publicity and political cache. She’s a disgusting corruptocrat that will stoop to anything to push her political communistic agenda. In one infamous case, she actually declared “there is no law” on impeachment, suggesting that Congress could impeach Trump for any reason it wanted to. This is a bastardization of the Constitution, which allows for impeachment in cases of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Which President Trump is not guilty of.

While I don’t believe Waters was calling for a hit on Trump, she should definitely have to answer for her incitement against him. It’s called the rule of law, which Waters has sidestepped for decades. I think the Secret Service should pay her a visit. But I warn everyone she will just use that as more fodder to attack Trump. Ignoring her and making fun of her at every opportunity is probably the best weapon here. We are happy to oblige.

Secret Service should call for Maxine Waters immediate resignation after these comments. We don’t need lip service. https://t.co/D80jhU2rg1 — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) October 22, 2017