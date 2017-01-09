ALERT: Trump Says Iranians Could Be Blown Out Of The Water – Shots Just FIRED Off

We’ve been saying it for a long time: Iran isn’t our ally. During his campaign, Trump made it clear that if he were President, he would build up the American military and take a hard stance against nations like Iran who doesn’t want our friendship.

They just proved it when they moved their attack ships too close to the USS Mahan and forced the American vessel to fire off warning shots. The Iranian ships failed to respond to radio comms, which prompted the action.

This kind of action is only possible because we have a spineless leader who refuses to stand up for America and our values. He wants so badly for them to be our ally, but they have their eyes set on nuclear capabilities that rival the United States.

Trump commented on a similar incident that occurred in September 2016 and let us know what he plans to do if Iran pulls these shenanigans under his watch.

“And by the way, with Iran, when they circle our beautiful destroyers with their little boats and they make gestures that our people — that they shouldn’t be allowed to make, they will be shot out of the water,” Trump said at a rally, CNN reported.

It’s unbelievable that this is a controversial statement among certain groups. These people are playing games and attempting to intimidate a country that they know to have a weak President. While we don’t want anymore conflict, we do need to stand up for ourselves and reassert America as a powerful nation who won’t take any crap.

Here’s hoping that Donald Trump is more than just a tough talker.