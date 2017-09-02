ANNOUNCEMENT: President Trump Declares Sunday National Day of Prayer For Hurricane Harvey Victims

President Trump declared Sunday, September 3, as a National Day of Prayer for Hurricane Harvey victims. The President signed the declaration after he met with several faith leaders and ministers in the Oval Office.

“As response and recovery efforts continue, and as Americans provide much-needed relief to the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are reminded of Scripture’s promise that ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,’” Trump said in a statement. “Melania and I are grateful to everyone devoting time, effort, and resources to the ongoing response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.”

I think this is a great gesture. No matter your political background, we can all agree to unify over something like this and come together and say a prayer for the victims of Hurrican Harvey.

The entire statement was posted on Twitter:

“We’ve received prayers from people across the entire world, this has been a unifying effort and it has galvanized the best of America,” Trump said to the press at the White House. “Individuals of every background are striving for the same goal, to aid and comfort people facing devastating losses,” he said.

Evangelical Pastor Robert Jeffress followed the signing of the declaration with a prayer in the Oval Office.

Of course, there are those who will take any opportunity to bash the President over anything.

Every day #DonaldTrump is in office is a National Day of Prayer! Lord PLEASE deliver us from an EVIL POTUS! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 1, 2017

These people are just despicable. Don’t they have it in them to just say thank you Mr. President and move on with their lives? What is it about their mental fortitude that they must get in a jab whenever possible? Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real force to be reckoned with. This is why we can’t have nice things. I mean, when the Queen of England sends her condolences, you know this is an awful disaster. Over 15 trillion gallons of water poured into the city. Dozens have been reported dead and thousands have been misplaced from their homes. I hope people around the country can just stop for two seconds and say a prayer tomorrow without having to politicize this. Let’s all show some class, just like the Queen and support our President tomorrow and those who are affected by Hurricane Harvey.