Anti-Trump Rioters Are In For A HUGE Shock When Trump Supporters Start Doing THIS!
Spirit of America: Rally Locations
WE NEED YOUR HELP! We are absolutely tired of the violent left riots splashed across evening news. So a group of top activists across the country have gathered to show our support for President Donald J. Trump. We are planning rallies of support across the nation that will take place on February 27th at 12:00 pm and March 4th. We expect many more states holding rallies will be added, so check back in a few days if you don’t see one near you. If you would like to organize a rally, please email the contact person for your state. If you don’t see a state contact, please email us at [email protected] and put your state and organization in the subject line.
We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s “Contract with the American Voter.” Other issues are not being addressed at these rallies. Blue collar voters helped propel President Trump to victory and these rallies will help provide those forgotten voices a mechanism so they can be heard.
NOTE: The events below are the ones that have finalized the details for their areas. There are other rallies in the works that are waiting on their permits to be finalized or other details. CHECK BACK OFTEN FOR UPDATES!!!
Alabama
Birmingham
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Contact: Deanna Frankowski / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Hoover Tactical Firearms
1561 Montgomery Highway Birmingham, AL 35216
Arizona
Phoenix
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Vera Anderson / [email protected]
Event Page: None yet
Location: Arizona State Capitol
1700 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arkansas
Gravette
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm
Contact: LaVeta Key / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Field E. Kindley Memorial Park
401 Main St. NE Gravette, AR 72736
California
Brea
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Robin Hvidston / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Congressman Ed Royce Office
210 W. Birch St. Brea, CA 92821
San Diego
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Amy Sutton / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location:
Simi Valley
Date: Saturday February 25, 2017
Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Lea Williams / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Cochran St. & Sycamore Dr.
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Ventura
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Lea Williams / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: E. Main St & S. Mills Rd.
Ventura, CA 93003
Colorado
Denver
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Betty Blanco / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Colorado State Capitol (West Steps)
200 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, Colorado 80203
Connecticut
Hartford
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Sandy Bundy / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Bushnell Park (Near Carousel)
Trinity Street Hartford, CT 06106
Delaware
Dover
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 10:30am
Contact: Alden Tonkay / [email protected]
Location: Dover Legislative Mall
Legislative Ave., Dover, DE
Florida
Orlando
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Kevin Canning / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Lake Eola Park
512 E Washington St. Orlando, FL 32801
Sarasota
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Barbara Hemingway / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Bay Front Park
Marina Jack Trail Sarasota, FL 34236
St Augustine
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Diane Scherff / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Castillo de San Marco Fort
1 S Castillo Dr. St Augustine, FL 32084
Stuart
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm noon
Contact: Cynthia Lucas / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Stuart Memorial Park
300 SE Ocean Blvd. Stuart, FL 34994
Inverness
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 4:00pm
Contact: Andrew Hallinan / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Old Courthouse Heritage Museum
1 Court House Square Inverness, FL 34450
Georgia
Atlanta
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Debbie Dooley
Event Page:
Location: Liberty Plaza Georgia Capitol
Capitol Ave. SW Atlanta, GA 30334
Hawaii
Honolulu
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Kimo Sutton / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Kilauea District Park
4109 Kilauea Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho
Idaho Falls
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Andi Elliot / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: TBA
Illinois
Woodstock
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Teresa Kopec /
Event Page:
Location: Woodstock Square
205 W. Todd Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098
Iowa
Council Bluffs
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 10:00am
Contact: Jeff / [email protected]
Location: 16th Street & W. Broadway
Council Bluffs, IA
Davenport
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 10:00am
Contact: Jeanita / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: American Legion Post #26
702 W. 35th St. Davenport, IA 52806
Des Moines
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 10:00am – 11:30am
Contact: Michelle / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Iowa State Capitol (West Lawn)
1007 E. Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50319
Ottumwa
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 10:00am
Contact: Kathleen Hawk / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Central Park Band Shelter
N. Court St. & 3rd St. Ottumwa, IA 52501
Kansas
Overland Park
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Cheryl Degler / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Overland Park Convention Center (N/W Back Parking Lot)
6000 College Blvd. Overland, KS 66211
Louisiana
Greater New Orleans Metro Area
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavilion
21490 Koop Rd Mandeville, LA 70471
Shreveport / Bossier City
Date: Saturday March 4, 20017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Diane Long / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Bossier Parish Courthouse
204 Burt Blvd. Benton, LA 71006 (Click for Map)
Baton Rouge
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm
Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Louisiana State Capitol (Main Steps)
900 N. 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (Click for Map)
Monroe
Date: Friday March 3, 2017
Time: 11:30am – 1:30pm
Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: TBA
Michigan
Lansing
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Tami Schwartz / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Michigan State Capitol (East Steps)
100 N. Capitol Ave. Lansing, MI 48933 (Click for Map)
Missouri
St. Louis County
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Contact: Rene Artman / [email protected]
Becky Niehoff / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Vlasis Park
Park Dr. Ballwin, MO 63011 (Click for Map)
St. Louis
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Becky Noble / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Robert A. Young Federal Building
1222 Spruce St. St. Louis, MO 63102 (Click for Map)
Nebraska
Scottsbluff
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm
Contact: Ruth Ku / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Scottsbluff McDonalds
419 W. 27th St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361 (Click for Map)
New Jersey
Middletown #1
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Contact: Barb Gonzalez / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Shop Rite Plaza
Rt 35 Middletown, NJ 07748 (Click for Map)
Middletown #2
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Contact: Barb Gonzalez / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Shop Rite Plaza
Rt 35 Middletown, NJ 07748 (Click for Map)
New Mexico
Albuquerque
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Contact: Jalene Nobel Lyon / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: North Domingo Baca Park
Carmel Ave. NE (West of Tennis Courts) Albuquerque, NM 87113 (Click for Map)
New York
Suffolk County
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Judy Pepenella / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: H. Lee Dennison Building
100 Veterans Highway Hauppauge, NY 11788 (Click For Map)
North Carolina
Charlotte #1
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Rotary Square & Market
111 Union St. South Concord, NC 28025 (Click for Map)
Charlotte #2
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Stumptown Park
120 S. Trade St. Matthews, NC 28105 (Click for Map)
Raleigh
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm
Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: North Carolina State Capitol (Morgan St Side)
1 E Edenton St. Raleigh, NC 27601 (Click for Map)
Ohio
Belmont County
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 2:30pm
Contact: Bob Connors / [email protected]
Location: Corner of Lincoln Ave & Main St Bridgeport, OH 43912 (Click for Map)
Cincinnati
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: TBA
Contact: Alysha Johnson / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: TBA
Clark County
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 2:00pm
Contact: Laura Rosenberger / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: State Route 41 & N. Bechtle Ave. Springfield, OH 45504 (Click for Map)
Cleveland
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:30pm
Contact: Ralph King / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Voinovich Bicentennial Park
E. 9th Street Pier Cleveland, OH 44114 (Click for Map)
Jackson
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm
Contact: Regina Matson
Location: Jackson County Court House
295 Broadway St. Jackson, OH 45640 (Click for Map)
Mid-Ohio / Mansfield Area
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Bonnie Oleksa / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Ontario, OH 44906 (Click for Map)
Marietta
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: TBA
Contact: GlennNewman / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: TBA
Oklahoma
Tulsa
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Shawna Sartin / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Hunter Park
5804 E. 91st St. Tulsa, OK 74137 (Click for Map)
Oregon
Lakeview
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Contact: Angie Albertson / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: 513 Center St. Lakeview, OR 97630 (Click for Map)
Pennsylvania
Greensburg
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Tricia Cunningham / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard
2 N Main St. Greensburg, PA 15601 (Click for Map)
Southeast PA / Philadelphia
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Linda Mitchell / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Neshaminy State Park
3401 State Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020 (Click for Map)
Wilkes Barre #1
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Contact: Leann / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: 880 Kidder St (Across from TGI Fridays)
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 (Click for Map)
Wilkes Barre #2
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Contact: Leann / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: 880 Kidder St (Across from TGI Fridays)
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 (Click for Map)
South Carolina
Conway
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00 noon
Contact: Joe Dugan [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: 2431 E. Hwy 501 Conway, SC 29526 (Click for Map)
Columbia
Date: Monday Feb. 27th, 2017
Time: 12:00p – 2:00pm
Contact: Allen Olson / [email protected]
Event Page:Click Here
Location: South Carolina Statehouse
1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201 (Click for Map)
Greenville
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Contact: Kaaren Mann / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Legacy Park
336 Rocky Slope Rd. Greenvale, SC 29601 (Click for Map)
Tennessee
Nashville
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Contact: Mark Skoda / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Legislative Plaza
301 6th Ave. N Nashville, TN 37243 (Click for Map)
Texas
Dallas / Fort Worth
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm (Gates open at 10:00am)
Contact: Mark Shackelford / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Liberty Park
500 E Dove Rd. Southlake, TX 76092 (Click for Map)
Virginia
Abingdon
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 12:00pm Noon
Contact: Ronald Wilcox / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: 323 W. Main St. Abingdon. VA 24210 (Click for Map)
Washington D.C.
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 11:59am
Contact: Robert Sherwood / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Lafayette Square
1608 H St NW Washington, DC 20001 (Click for Map)
Washington (State)
Bellingham
Date: Monday February 27, 2017
Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm
Contact: Eric Bostrom / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Bellingham City Hall
210 Lottie St. Bellingham, WA 98225 (Click for Map)
Olympia
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Contact: Peggy Hutt / [email protected]
Event Page: Click Here
Location: Heritage Park
330 5th Ave SW Olympia, WA 98501 (Click for Map)
Wisconsin
Date: Saturday March 4, 2017
Time: 1:00pm
Contact: Dianne Kiel / [email protected]
Event Page:
Location: Hudson House Grand Hotel
615 Crestview Dr. Hudson, WI 54016 (Click for Map)
Tiffiny Ruegner