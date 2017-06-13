Barron Trump Not In White House For Even 24 Hours Yet, And Look What Has Happened

There’s a general rule in politics that, while criticizing a politician is acceptable, their family should be off-limits… and that especially goes for the kids. Unfortunately, not everyone is capable of this kind of common decency, and political kids frequently come under attack. And right now, the target is none other than Barron Trump.

Much has been made of the fact that Melania and Barron Trump remained in New York City after Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite Melania’s explanation that the family did not want to take Barron out of his school in the middle of the year. And right on schedule, Melania and Barron have moved to Washington, D.C. now that the school year is over.

Sunday night, Melania and Barron officially moved into the White House. Barron was photographed wearing a shirt with the words “The Expert” written across the front. For an 11-year-old boy, it’s a seemingly normal t-shirt. But liberals took the opportunity to mock him regardless.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

They also pounced on him for holding a fidget spinner in his hand:

Check out Barron Trump playing with his fidget spinner as he departs Air Force One. #TheExpert pic.twitter.com/7EjpbzZdfG — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 12, 2017 OMG!!! Barron Trump has a Fidget Spinner just like every single boy in my daughters class! pic.twitter.com/i660NCagIw — jim spellman (@jimspellmanTV) June 12, 2017

And then there were those who just seized any opportunity they could to mock Barron:

Melania and Barron Trump have moved into the White House, and everybody looks thrilled! https://t.co/6OhUb3HLWU pic.twitter.com/mKhM4ShQv6 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) June 12, 2017 Barron Trump Ambushed By A Waiting WCW Sting In The White House Private Residence pic.twitter.com/gSJ0vNwiRb — Dan CO'Sullivfefe (@Bro_Pair) June 12, 2017

Clearly, there is no low liberals won’t sink to. It’s one thing to go after Donald Trump himself — as president, that is expected. But shouldn’t his 11-year-old son be left alone?