Barron Trump Reveals His Plans For The White House Once He Moves In – Libs Were WRONG!

Liberals aren’t going to like this… they were very wrong about Barron Trump. He will indeed be moving into the White House with Melania as soon as his school year ends. At 11 years-old, there are probably lots of fun things on his mind, but the biggest is… sleepovers! Yes, when Barron gets settled, he wants to have his friends from Manhattan over just like any other kid would. Whether that happens or not, I guess we’ll see. It’s definitely a security issue.

These friends are classmates of Barron’s from Manhattan’s prestigious Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. A year of tuition at the school costs $38K, so these are children of parents that are not hurting financially by any means. I doubt these will be run of the mill sleepovers. Sure, you’ll have movies and pizza, but there’s a movie theater in the White House I believe, plus a bowling alley and a pool. They won’t lack for fun things to do there. And that’s how it should be.

From Young Conservatives:

What does the average eleven-year-old son of a typical 70-year-old billionaire president look forward to most about moving into the White House? An army of minions? Front row seats to the Washington Nationals? A personal Shake Shack in the White House basement? While all of these things may be on the wishlist, they are not number one. What is? Why, sleepovers of course! According to the Washington Examiner: President Trump’s pre-teen son Barron is already said to be planning a sleepover at the White House with his Manhattan friends once he and first lady Melania Trump move to Washington, D.C., early this summer. “Barron has been asking some of his school friends to come visit him in the White House,” a friend of the first family said. “He has said to his parents, ‘I hope there are bedrooms for my friends to come visit.’”

Barron has been the target of relentless vicious attacks by the left. I think he should have the chance to just be a boy with his friends. Sleepovers and other activities will normalize his life and hopefully keep him out of the spotlight. Barron just turned 11 years-old last week. It is said that Barron will have his own quarters and other areas at the White House. Plenty of room for his friends to come and stay.

Both Donald and Melania Trump are expected to be at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Barron is expected to attend as well. Melania is looking into which schools in DC will be suitable for Barron next year. So, it looks like the family is reunited and here to stay. Sorry liberals.