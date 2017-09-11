Bill Clinton & George W. Bush Spark Outrage With Comments On Trump (Photos)

I find this development depressing. I had not heard about this until just now. In July, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush took turns taking pot shots at President Trump. I’m not surprised by Bill Clinton doing that… but it is way beneath the dignity of George W. Bush to do so. They did this at a freaking graduating ceremony. They spoke at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas to honor the graduating class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. This kind of gutter politics is uncouth and its cheap. Shame on them.

The sideways shots started when they were asked about presidential qualities. Neither former president mentioned Trump by name, but their intent was pretty clear. Perhaps it is just me, but this seems aimed at Trump. Bush replied to the question, “Humility. I think it’s really important to know what you don’t know and listen to people who do know what you don’t know,” Bush said. Clinton emphasized that a president must stay focused. “Realize it’s about the people, not you,” he said. “A lot of these people who are real arrogant in office, they forget.” He added: “You want to be able to say ‘things were better off when I quit, kid’s had a better future, things were coming together.’ You don’t want to say, ‘God, look at all the people I beat.'”

I get it… they think Trump is arrogant, not focused and self-centered. But Clinton especially is one to talk. At least Trump isn’t banging everything that moves in the White House. As for Bush, he spoke of character, which in the end of his term he tarnished as well. “[It] starts with [him] being a person refusing to lord his victory over dad,” Bush explained. “Dad was willing to rise above the political contest. Both men displayed strong character. Why do I have a friendship with him? Well, he’s called a brother with a different mother.” If Bush is calling Clinton a brother, I just lost all respect for him and I mean that.

Both Clinton and Bush said they are enjoying their lives and would not want to be president again. Bush I believe… Clinton, no way. He really wanted back into the White House and was furious when Hillary threw it out the window. Multiple reports of him coming unglued surfaced. So please, spare us your lies. We had enough of that when Billy Boy was in office.

Clinton took a final shot at Trump: “If you don’t deal with the incoming fire, it will undermine your ability to do anything else,” Clinton added. “If all you deal with is incoming fire, you can´t keep the promises you made when you were running.” On that point, he’s right and that has been Trump’s burden all along. But he doesn’t need former presidents undermining him as well.