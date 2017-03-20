BOMB THREAT Outside White House – Suspect Says 6 Chilling Words…

This is getting to be a habit and not a good one. A 29 year-old idiot was arrested near the White House over the weekend for claiming he had a bomb. He didn’t, but that doesn’t matter here. His name is Sean Patrick Keoughan and he comes from Roanoke, Virginia. He pulled up to a security checkpoint in his car after 11 pm. It was a stolen car… then he told the police: “There’s a bomb in the trunk,” while holding something in his right hand that could have been a trigger. After they checked the trunk, the kid said, “This is a test.” Well, security did their job and this guy failed. Now he’s in jail and is charged with false bomb threats.

This was the second threat this weekend as another guy tried to jump a bike rack to get into the White House buffer zone. It follows an incident last week where a guy got over the White House fence around midnight and was on the grounds for a full 16 minutes before he ran into security who unbelievably asked him how he got there. He said he climbed the fence. He almost got in the White House and Trump was indeed there. You would think there would be motion sensors all over the place on those grounds and video cameras on the fences and the property. This is getting very, very dangerous.

From Reuters:

A 29-year-old man who was arrested near the White House late on Saturday falsely told the U.S. Secret Service he had a bomb, according to a police report released on Sunday. Sean Patrick Keoughan of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after he pulled up to the security checkpoint near the White House just after 11 p.m. on Saturday in a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Impala. Keoughan told the Secret Service: “There’s a bomb in the trunk” while holding something in his right hand, the police report said. As he was arrested, Keoughan added: “This is a test,” the report added. NEW: from the viewfinder of @abdallahcnn. A robot inspects the trunk of the suspect's car. Still parked outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/WJsr1gejYQ — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 19, 2017 #BREAKING A car drove up to a White House checkpoint- driver claimed to have a bomb. Area around WH closed off. pic.twitter.com/ooLZeADBUC — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 19, 2017 The suspect was charged with false bomb threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle. It was the second scare at the presidential residence on Saturday after a person jumped over a bike rack in a buffer zone in front of the White House at 12:40 p.m. Washington police said in a separate report that 58-year-old William Bryant Rawlinson of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested for unlawful entry. The Secret Service said Rawlinson was “standing behind the security barrier in an unauthorized area, yelling nonsensical statements,” the report said.

The White House should have the tightest security out there. Three incidents in one week that we know of and I doubt this will slow down. The guy in the stolen car could have really had a bomb and detonated it there at the checkpoint vaporizing himself, security and anyone else in the blast zone. God forbid someone competent gets on the grounds that intends to do harm.

President Trump should consult with Netanyahu on security procedures since ours seem to be somewhat lacking. There should be patrolling security on the grounds at all times. If you go over that fence or get on the grounds without clearance, you should be shot on sight. Sorry… it’s national security and the President must be protected at all costs.