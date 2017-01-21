BOOM! New Secretary Of Defense Sends Employees Letter Right After SWEAR IN – He Means Business!

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis was sworn in last night as Secretary of Defense and he got right to work. I would have expected nothing less from Mad Dog Mattis. He sent a letter to DoD employees that expressed his faith in them, while laying out his leadership and expectations. Mattis took full command immediately and let it be known who was in charge. That’s the kind of leader we need.

The final sentence of his letter pretty much says it all: “I am confident you will do your part,” he concluded. “I pledge to you I’ll do my best as your Secretary.” This is a man loved and respected in the military and on both sides of the political aisle. Mattis also revealed in his letter how he would avoid conflicts of interest due to his previously undisclosed and unreleased book. He has finished the book and will not do any further writing or publishing while holding office. His book is complete. He intends to put his full attention on the job at hand.

From the Independent Review Journal:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis wasted no time in asserting his leadership after he was overwhelmingly confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Friday. Almost immediately after his swearing-in, Mattis sent a letter to DoD employees, showcasing his legendary command style as he prepares to head the Pentagon. “It’s good to be back and I’m grateful to serve alongside you as Secretary of Defense,” Mattis wrote. “Together with the Intelligence Community, we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation. We need only look to you, the uniformed and civilian members of the Department and your families, to see the fundamental unity of our country.”

New US Sec Def James Mattis' message to DoD employees following swearing in pic.twitter.com/nt3GmLvG7F — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) January 21, 2017 He continued: “You represent an America committed to the common good; an America that is never complacent about defending its freedoms; and America that remains a steady beacon of hope for all mankind. Every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. Recognizing that no nation is secure without friends, we will work with the State Department to strengthen our alliances. Further, we are devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, thereby earning the trust of Congress and the American people.”

Mattis is 66 years-old. He was sworn in yesterday after President Donald Trump and Congress approved a break with decades of precedent in allowing a recently retired general to serve as secretary of defense. Mattis retired in 2013 as chief of US Central Command. He is legendary in the military and was a fantastic pick for the Cabinet position.

His emergence from retirement has been met with great fanfare from military veterans. He is seen as a leader’s leader among military personnel. His fighting prowess and his leadership of troops is the stuff best selling novels are made of. Mattis brings strength, honor, courage and resolve to the DoD. America welcomes him back with open arms and high expectations.