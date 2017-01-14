BOOM! Rioters Will Think TWICE Before Attacking Trump’s Limo After Equipping It With THIS!

Donald Trump has made it clear what he is willing to do to keep this country safe. Now we are learning what will be done to keep him safe.

The recent terrorist attacks in Europe have a lot of people alarmed. Everyone seems to be asking the same questions. What can we do to protect America? How can we keep this from happening in the United States? How can we help those who are truly in need without endangering our own families and nation?

It is a moral dilemma that most of us are still trying to wrap our heads around.

And recently, Donald Trump was asked the same question. Have these attacks changed the way you view your immigration plans? And his answer was classic.

“You’ve known my plans all along, and I’ve been proven to be right.”

And I think Donald Trump is spot on with this one. He has been saying for so long that things need to change. We cannot allow our nation to be destroyed from within. That does not mean ignoring the refugee crisis. It means adapting to the situation. He went on to say he felt like there should be heavy analysis on those coming from countries with a high terrorist threat. It makes sense, right?

Perhaps more people will be willing to look at the plans that Donald Trump has created with more open eyes after these tragedies.

And to keep him safe???

One of the coolest limos…. EVER.

According to the Conservative Tribune:

As president of the United States, a man needs thorough protection while traveling through town, and that’s what incoming President Donald J. Trump will be receiving come Inauguration Day. For you see, it is on this day that his “Cadillac One” limousine will be debuted to both the public and the president-elect. Set to replace President Barack Obama’s fleet of a dozen limos, this single behemoth will reportedly be stocked with weapons designed to keep would-be rioters and other such vermin at bay, including a powerful shotgun and even a tear gas cannon.

Looks like he will be taken care of from now on!

