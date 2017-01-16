BOOM! Trump Drops HUGE Hint On Scalia’s Replacement!

One of the major benefits of voting for Donald Trump for many Americans was the Supreme Court. Antonin Scalia’s death has left a vacancy which still needs to be filled and there is a good chance more vacancies will come up over the next eight years. President Hillary Clinton would mean more liberal Supreme Court justices; Trump has promised to nominate constitutional conservatives. Well, Trump has just dropped a big hint as to who Scalia’s replacement might be — is he going to keep his promise?

Trump reportedly met with Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday. He has already told reporters that he expects to name his nominee to the Supreme Court just two weeks after he is inaugurated, so his meeting with Pryor is fueling rumors that he is one of Trump’s top contenders.

During the campaign, Trump released a list of names of potential Supreme Court nominees. It appears that Trump is beginning the vetting process and Pryor is considered to be the front-runner for the nomination.

Before serving on the Court of Appeals, Pryor was commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission and Alabama’s attorney general. Pryor helped found the Republican Attorneys General Association and is known for his social conservativism and for promoting limited government. He is pro-life and an outspoken critic of Roe v. Wade, calling it “the worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.” He also has fought against an Alabama law banning interracial marriage.

Democrats would almost certainly fight his nomination fiercely; they fought hard to prevent him from being nominated to the Court of Appeals.

Do you think Pryor would make a good justice?