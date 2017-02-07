BOOM: Trump Makes EPIC Statement Slamming His ‘Haters’

Donald Trump has no shortage of critics. There are plenty of people who are ready and waiting to pounce on him for every single misstep he has. And Trump is showing that he’s not afraid to strike back.

On Tuesday, Trump blasted the “haters” who were angry about his statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” Trump complained on Twitter.

The controversy came after Trump sat down for an interview with Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly called Putin a “killer”, a description that Trump bristled at. “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?” he responded. The unpatriotic response infuriated many Americans, who rightly felt that it was the kind of statement Barack Obama would have made.

It didn’t take long for Vice President Mike Pence to step in and do some damage control, saying that Trump wasn’t trying to declare “a moral equivalency” between the United States and Russia. But plenty of people still criticized Trump. Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse slammed Trump, saying, “I don’t know what the president’s trying to do with statements like he allegedly has on O’Reilly on the Super Bowl tonight. … There is no moral equivalency there.” Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy likewise criticized him. “You may have some bromance with Putin, I’ll tell you right now you should respect more of our country and our Constitution,” Leahy said.

Meanwhile, some in Russia evidently wanted O’Reilly to apologize for calling Putin a killer. But that’s not going to happen. “Apparently the Putin administration in Moscow demanded that I, your humble correspondent, apologize for saying ol’ Vlad is ‘a killer’,” O’Reilly said. “So I’m working on that apology. Might want to check in around 2023.”

Still, Trump had no shortage of scorn for Obama himself. He called Obama’s Iran deal “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated.” He also claimed that it made Iran lose respect for us, claiming their leaders now “have total disrespect for our country. … They lost respect because they can’t believe anybody could be so stupid as to make a deal like that.”

