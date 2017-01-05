BOOM! Trump’s Press Secretary Annihilates CNN Anchor – NO MERCY! [VIDEO]

Apparently, the American people aren’t the only ones who have absolutely had it with CNN’s hit man-like coverage of Trump’s every move. Seriously, even someone like me who doesn’t necessarily like Trump is sickened by the amount of pure hatred oozing out of this “news” station.

Trump’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, decided that he was going to remind Alisyn Camerota what the truth sounds like, so he went on her show.

What happens next is an absolute work of art.

Things started to heat up after Camerota asked what Trump’s response would be to learning that Russia did in fact play a role in the 2016 election. That’s when Spicer got angry.

Camerota pressed the Trump spokesman on what the president-elect’s response would eventually be if the government finally concludes that Russia was behind the hack of the DNC during the 2016 presidential election. “How can you ask me what it looks like when we don’t even have a final report?” Spicer asked. “The idea that you should be talking about the conclusion or actions you’re going to take on a conclusion that’s not final yet is unbelievably irresponsible,” Spicer said, raising his voice as Camerota tried to interrupt. “The idea you’re asking anybody what their reaction should be to a non-final report is unbelievable.” As Camerota repeatedly pushed back, Spicer told her to “hold on” and “listen to what you just said,” as he showed her the problem with her line of questioning. “You’re not making any plans, you guys aren’t even having conversations about the possibility– ?” Camerota continued to press Spicer, apparently not listening to his answers very clearly. “I know it’s frustrating for you that we’re doing it in a logical way,” Spicer fired back. “But no. We’re going to get all the information, get briefed properly and then make a decision. We’re not going to put the cart before the horse.”

Watch the video below:

That’ll be the last time she brings on a Republican for quite some time.