BOSS! Trump Demands ONE Thing From Lawmakers Boycotting – It’s NOT An Apology!

There are more and more congressmen who are openly announcing that they refuse to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration this weekend. But Trump doesn’t have any love lost for them; instead, he made an announcement that will make them furious.

People like Rep. John Lewis are being very vocal about their refusal to attend, and so Trump responded on “Fox & Friends” to co-host Ainsley Earhardt. For Trump, the movement from these Democrats is nothing more than “grandstanding”, and it doesn’t bother him at all. “As far as other people not going, that’s OK, because we need seats so badly,” Trump said. “Now, what happens to their tickets? I hope they’re gonna give us their tickets. I hope they give me their tickets.”

So far, almost 60 Democrats are refusing to go to the inauguration, all from the House of Representatives. Laura Ingraham has also begun to ask the politicians not attending for their tickets. She wants to give them to people like wounded warriors, who might appreciate the opportunity to attend.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Do you think they should give up their tickets?