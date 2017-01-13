Boxing Legend Confirms He’ll Be at Trump’s Inauguration

The lack of celebrities at Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration has been an ongoing story. The Trump team has been struggling to find celebrities to perform, but it looks like his luck could be changing. One superstar athlete has just committed to attending.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather announced to TMZ that he will be there, and already has his tuxedo ready. “Y’all see me in D.C. Y’all see me in D.C. looking good,” he said.

Mayweather has not been open about his political beliefs, and praised both Trump and Barack Obama. Mayweather has been a friend of Trump’s for a long time, though, and Trump supported him during his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather acknowledged this when he was asked if he liked Trump. “Well, I like everybody, I don’t have nothing against nobody. He’s never been mean to me. Donald Trump came out to support me for the Manny Pacquiao fight and I was appreciative of that,” he said. “A lot of times what we do we judge people that we really don’t know, so I’m not here to say nothing negative about nobody.”

The Mayweather decision is a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2014

For his part, Mayweather is optimistic about the future. “Barack Obama was a good president, and hopefully Donald Trump is a good president,” he said. “We don’t know what can happen in life. Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.”

He was asked what he will miss about Obama, and he replied, “He’s a very positive person, very, very positive which is a great thing.”

This is how a celebrity should handle politics.