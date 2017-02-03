BREAKING: 100,000 travel visas revoked

Well, the media and leftists are spinning this for all its worth. It was revealed today by a government lawyer that over 100,000 travel visas have now been revoked since President Trump’s executive order freezing the entry of refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries has taken hold this week. Good, I’m glad this is the case. What the media is promoting though is how many lawsuits are being filed. They won’t hold up. What President Trump did was within his purview and it was totally constitutional. These are rogue leftist judges pushing this and they will not prevail. This development was revealed by the Washington Post as the US imposed sanctions on 13 Iranians and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.

Along with the visa issue, a number of other things now have the left’s underwear hiked and twisted. Milo Yiannopoulos has been officially invited to a White House briefing, while CNN is being frozen out. Trump will also begin today to scale back the massive financial regulations that have been strangling this country. He will sign an executive order that will direct the Treasury Secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation. Again, good.

More than 100,000 people from seven majority Muslim countries have had their U.S. visas yanked away under President Trump’s travel ban, a government lawyer revealed Friday. The stunning figure emerged during a hearing in a Virginia federal court related to a lawsuit filed by lawyers for two Yemeni brothers. The siblings were put on a flight to Ethiopia after arriving to Dulles International Airport on Saturday. The government attorney could not say how many visa holders were sent back to their home countries from Dulles since Trump signed the executive orders on immigration on Jan. 27. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Virginia could join a lawsuit challenging Trump’s ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. “This order touched something in the U.S. that I’ve never seen before,” said Brinkema, who presided over the case of Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui. “People are quite upset.”

Trump is accusing Iran of playing with fire and that they will not be treated with kid gloves like they were under Obama’s regime. The Iran-related sanctions the United States imposed on Friday were “in the pipeline” before President Donald Trump took office, but were activated in light of recent events, the White House said. In a statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said: “Iran’s dangerous and provocative acts are a direct threat to the United States and our allies. I’m glad the administration is taking long-overdue steps to hold the regime accountable.” Those targeted by the Treasury Department’s action include various agents, companies and associates involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran. Iranians, Lebanese, Chinese and Emirati individuals and companies also are now blacklisted from doing any business in the United States or with American citizens.

The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran. Earlier this week the armed Houthi movement attacked a Saudi warship off the western coast of Yemen, causing an explosion that killed two crew members. Along with this, Mad Dog Mattis warned the North Koreans today. He told the NoKos that there would be an “effective and overwhelming” response if Pyongyang chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured Seoul of steadfast US support at the end of a two-day visit.

All of these things I’ve listed here are things that our government should be doing. There were also two things the Trump administration did today that weren’t good. Trump warned the Israelis to stop building settlements and he eased sanctions on the Russian FSB (think KGB). Both of those are very bad moves and if not rectified, will cause great harm to the US. One thing you can say about the Trump presidency is that it is face paced and it’s not boring.

Iran is playing with fire – they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017