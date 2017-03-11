BREAKING: Ex-CIA Agent Just Dropped STUNNING Confession About President Trump!

This is one of the things I really love about President Trump… he looks out for his own. Sabrina de Sousa used to be a spy with the CIA and was very good at her job. She was accused of kidnapping Egyptian cleric Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr in 2003, a charge she denies. Regardless, Portuguese police arrested her on February 20th and were prepping to extradite her to Italy where she was convicted of the crime in absentia. This case has been going on for a long time and Barack Obama left this American hanging out to dry. If Trump had not stepped in, there is no doubt she would be spending the rest of her days in an Italian prison.

I’m a big supporter of our intelligence agencies. They have problems right now because leftists under Barack Obama and Bill Clinton infiltrated their ranks. The agencies need a purge and a reboot, but the work they do is invaluable and without it we cannot survive as a nation. This is also why it is so important to prosecute traitors like Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. Now, they are hunting for the person or persons who leaked CIA information. Vault 7 was an even larger leak than Snowden and will prove just as disastrous for our country.

From Reuters:

A former U.S. spy, newly pardoned by Italy in connection with the CIA kidnap of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has credited President Donald Trump’s administration with saving her from an Italian jail. Sabrina de Sousa was transferred between Portuguese prisons and had Italian police flying in to extradite her before being granted an 11th hour reprieve last week, with a former congressman pulling strings for her in Washington. The 60-year-old is one of 26 people convicted by Italy in absentia over the 2003 abduction of Egyptian cleric Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr, but the only one to spend any time in prison for an operation in which she denies involvement. The dual Portuguese-U.S. citizen says she was abandoned by the previous White House administration in her long fight over the case, which she plans to describe in a book. She thanks Trump’s team for helping her since Portuguese authorities arrested her on Feb. 20 with the intention of sending her to Italy. “This administration has been absolutely awesome … If the Trump administration didn’t say anything, didn’t do anything, I’m very confident I’d be in an Italian jail,” she told Reuters in an interview.

President Trump has vowed to make our intelligence agencies great again and I fully support him in that endeavor. A perfect example of that is his intervention in this case. De Sousa may not have not have been involved, but even if she were, kidnapping a terrorist suspect in the course of an op is not something that should be punished. It should be supported. It really makes you wonder whose side Obama was actually on. I guess we already know the answer to that question.

This agent wasn’t the only one abandoned by the Obama administration. Never forget how many Americans were killed by ISIS and other terrorists that Obama just allowed to happen and then went unanswered. That includes here in the United States. Trump literally saved the life of this agent and he should be commended for that act of leadership.