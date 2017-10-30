BREAKING: Former Trump Campaign Adviser Secretly Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

It’s been an interesting morning for news, which is not necessarily a good thing. It turns out that a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his outreach to Russian officials, court records made public on Monday show. This comes hot on the heels this morning of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates being indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S. and money laundering. Papadopolous, 30, entered a guilty plea in a closed courtroom in Washington on Oct. 5th. All of this comes by way of Mueller’s office.

Unlike the just-unsealed indictment against Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and adviser Rick Gates, this does not relate to year’s old charges. It relates directly to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign activity. Papadopolous admitted to lying to the FBI in January, before Mueller took over the probe, about his contacts with a Russian professor and a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was trying to influence Trump into dealing favorably with Russia. That’s a no-no.

Neither of these developments directly implicates Trump, but it does show how Mueller is accelerating his sprawling probe into possible collusion between campaign aides and the Kremlin, which has been accused by intelligence officials of meddling in the 2016 election. Papadopoulos became a foreign policy adviser to Trump’s campaign in March of 2016 and went on to cultivate relationships with two individuals apparently connected to Russia, labeled in the document only as “the Professor” and the “Female Russian National.” Papadopoulos kept campaign officials appraised of his contacts and efforts. He was arrested in July.

Papadopolous was charged with willfully and knowingly making false statements to FBI agents regarding “the timing, extent and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials,” according to court documents.

Here’s my take… you knew I had one right? And it may not be what you expected. I am very suspicious of all this. Don’t get me wrong, I think Manafort, Gates, Flynn and Page are guilty as hell. We already know Papadopoulos is. Doesn’t anyone see this as rather convenient? Manafort was obviously a plant as was Gates. Both worked for the Russians and the Podesta Group before coming on board with Trump. Flynn and Page were both on Russian payrolls as well. So, tell me… if the plan all along was to take Trump down, doesn’t all this make sense? And if Manafort is going to flip on Trump, was that the plan all along or will he do it to save his own hide?

This is nasty business and I have no idea how much Trump knew or didn’t know. But there is an excellent chance he was politically naive and had no idea that he had enemy plants on his team. It’s classic Russian subversion and infiltration. Call me paranoid, but if you wanted to take down a threat, this would be a good way to do it while pretending your hands are clean.

Papadopoulos’ indictment lists an unidentified campaign supervisor who also was aware of contacts with the Russians. So, this is far from done. Mueller obviously made his move to distract from Hillary Clinton and the Uranium One and Russian dossier scandals. The left is pouncing all over this. But let me say one thing here… just because some of these people were in bed with Russia, it doesn’t mean Trump was and he’s innocent until proven guilty. Russia must love the chaos they are ginning up here.