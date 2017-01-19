BREAKING: Head Of Boeing STUNS With New Cost For Air Force One – Thanks Trump!

Last month, Donald Trump caused a media firestorm when he publicly criticized Boeing for the cost of building a new Air Force One, which Trump said was excessive. Many were quick to say that Trump was showing his immaturity and incompetence… but did things work out his way after all?

Trump originally wrote on Twitter, “Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” This week, he met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg for a meeting. And according to Muilenburg, they had an “excellent conversation”.

“We made some great progress on simplifying requirements for Air Force One, streamlining the process, streamlining certification by using commercial practices,” he said afterwards. “That’s going to lead to substantial cost reductions.” He also added that the two of them were “able to talk about options for the country and capabilities that will, again, provide the best capability for our war fighters most affordably.”

“I think Mr. Trump is doing a great job of engaging business,” Muilenburg said. “If you want manufacturing jobs, aerospace is the place to invest. We’re proud to take on that mission and I think Mr Trump’s engagement with industry is going to help us grow manufacturing jobs in this country.”

For Trump, this could be the first step in decreasing government spending. “I don’t need a $4.2 billion airplane to fly around in,” he said earlier this month. It looks like he might have been right about Boeing all along.