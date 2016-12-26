BREAKING: Here’s What Donald Trump Did for Christmas [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

Over the past year, the Trump family was largely able to be together, thanks to spending the election season campaigning. But now that it’s over, the family was able to enjoy the holiday season and they went their separate ways for the first time in almost a year. So, how did the Trumps spend their Christmas?

Ivanka Trump visited Hawaii with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children. It was a special holiday for them, as 2016 is a rare year when Christmas and Hanukkah coincided with each other, meaning the family could celebrate their holidays at the same time. Ivanka tweeted out photos of their vacation, with the family looking happy on their vacation:



This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/uHYsdgdc08 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2016 Hawaii pic.twitter.com/obypNgRlem — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2016

Ivanka was heading to Hawaii when she was harassed on her JetBlue flight by a liberal Brooklyn lawyer and despite the fact that the man screamed at her in front of her three children, Ivanka kept calm and made it to Hawaii without incident after that.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump took off to North Carolina with his wife Lara, who posted a picture of themselves on the beach with their dogs.



Attempted family #ChristmasEve photo 🙈 #crankydogs #MerryChristmas A photo posted by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:07pm PST

Tiffany Trump spent Christmas with her mother, Marla Maples, and the two released a video from their time in Georgia:

As for Donald Trump himself, he went to Mar-a-Lago with his wife, Melania, and his son Donald Trump, Jr., and his five children. Trump and Melania attended midnight mass, something they do every year at Christmas, and entered the church to cheers:

Donald Trump, Jr. shared photos on social media of their holiday, including the family’s Christmas card and the children’s holiday hijinks.

Here’s hoping each member of the Trump family had a very merry Christmas, indeed!