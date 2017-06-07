BREAKING: Intel Chief Testimony SMASHES Media’s Comey Narrative To SMITHEREENS! [VIDEO]

I’m torn on the testimony today. I wasn’t thrilled by everything I saw and heard by any means and yet it tore apart the left’s stance on Comey. However, there’s more to come tomorrow. What I did see was that National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers flatly stated that he had never been asked by President Trump or anyone else to do something illegal, immoral, inappropriate or unethical. Sen. Mark Warner was out for blood, but was sorely disappointed that he didn’t draw any here. Rogers did not reveal any ties to Russia… it looked like it demoralized Warner. Good.

Rogers also did the correct thing in refusing to discuss his interactions with Trump. That is classified and unless something blatantly illegal is going on, Rogers would commit a security breach by sharing such interactions. He eluded to the fact he had never been pressured by President Trump on Russia as well. Warner was bitterly disappointed with that answer as well. I don’t know what he expected… there’s no there there.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers said that he had never been asked to do anything illegal or inappropriate during testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.) brought up reports that President Donald Trump asked Rogers and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to push back against the FBI investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and the Russian government. Warner said he wanted Rogers to have a chance to confirm or deny the reports. “In your experience, would it be in any way typical for a president to ask questions or bring up an ongoing FBI investigation, particularly if that investigation concerns associates and individuals that might be associated with the president’s campaign or his activities?” Warner asked. Rogers said he would not discuss “theoreticals” or specifics of any interactions with Trump. “I will make the following comment,” he said. “In the three-plus years that I have been the Director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believed to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate.” × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now He added he never recalled feeling “pressured to do so.”

Warner didn’t let up and really badgered Rogers. But Rogers stood his ground and gave nothing to the Democrats over this. My feeling is that there is nothing to give. This is a witch hunt. We should be discussing ISIS and keeping America safe, instead we are chasing Russian ghosts. That’s what the Russians want by the way.

Dan Coates also refused to fall for the Democrats’ ploy today. The Democrats left empty handed from testimony this afternoon and dejected. I certainly hope that tomorrow is just as bad for them. I think tomorrow will be pretty much full of nothing but hype. But we’ll see.

NSA Director Rogers says he has never been directed to do anything inappropriate — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 7, 2017

DNI Coats: "I have never felt pressure" by Pres. Trump or administration to "interfere in any way" regarding any ongoing investigation. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 7, 2017