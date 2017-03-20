BREAKING: James Comey Makes BOMBSHELL Announcement About Trump Wiretapping Claims

Donald Trump dropped a bombshell when he tweeted that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. And now, FBI Director James Comey is testifying in Congress about it… but Trump won’t like what he had to say.

According to Comey, there is no evidence that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. He testified alongside National Security Agency head Michael Rogers before the House Intelligence Committee, and did not have any evidence to back up Trump’s claims. “With respect to the president’s tweets, I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI,” Comey said. “The Department [of Justice] has no information that supports those tweets either.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat, asked Comey if Obama could order a wiretap on a private citizen. Comey answered no. “All I can tell you is we have no information that supports them,” Comey responded. “No individual can direct the surveillance of anyone. It has to go through a judge.”

BREAKING: Comey says "no information" to support Trump's wiretapping tweets; says "no president" could order wiretap https://t.co/v2XE1gmDy6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

NSA head Michael Rogers also backed up Comey’s answer, saying that Trump’s claim was “ridiculous”.

Trump’s tweets were sent out earlier this month, and quickly caused controversy. Do you believe Obama wiretapped Trump Tower?