BREAKING: MAJOR Announcement About Trump Family! Supporters Will Be Thrilled…

Looks like the stork will be bringing a bundle of love to Eric and Lara Trump next September. Eric made the announcement via Twitter this morning and his father was quick to congratulate him. Happiness poured in through social media for the young couple and their soon-to-be little one. But haters are also going to hate and they were out en force on social media after the news came out. Shame on them.

I’m always thrilled over news like this and I hope that God blesses Eric and Lara with a lovely child. They seem like a loving, giving couple and they deserve all the happiness in the world. The baby is a boy and Eric is definitely a proud poppa-to-be today. The Trump clan will grow by one more. It seems to be a loving and close family… a little boy will be a very welcome addition and will fill the media with cute pics galore. Provided the media will do that. You know social media will. This is a great way to start the week.

From PolitiStick:

Eric Trump, the 33-year old son of President Donald Trump, made a huge announcement on Twitter Monday morning. He and his wife Lara are expecting their first child, a son, in September. Of course, the announcement of a new member of the Trump family brought hate and vitriol from the self described “loving and tolerant left.” Congratulations to Eric and Lara Trump as well as the entire Trump family! What a year indeed 2017 will be for the family first witnessing Donald Trump’s inauguration to begin the year and closing out the year welcoming a new baby into the family. God bless.

I can’t believe the hateful asshats out there on the left. They say the most vile things. It must be horrid living the lives they do… always angry, hateful, jealous and spiteful. It makes for a depressing existence. I can’t believe anyone would harbor hate against an innocent baby or child like this. It’s just evil. Yet again, the left shows just how loving and tolerant they are. Not.

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” says Eric, 33. Lara Trump, 33, a former Inside Edition producer who is now involved with multiple animal charities, says that now she’s in her second trimester, she’s feeling great. “I was exhausted in the beginning,” she says. “It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” she says. “It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.” The couple dated for six years before tying the knot.

All they have to do is pick a name now, which is easier said than done. They felt they needed to announce the pregnancy: “Eric’s dad was so excited,” says Lara, “that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference.” Heh and that could very well have happened. Congrats!

Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you! https://t.co/s0T3cTQc40 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump NO WAY! I'm so excited & happy for you! You're a beautiful couple inside & out & that baby is so lucky to have you💖 — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) March 20, 2017

@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump So very happy for you & your family -God Bless🍼 — Wendy Romano (@wendy1231) March 20, 2017

And the hate…

@EricTrump I'm curious who is going to raise the kids when your whole family is doing prison time?@LaraLeaTrump — Trump Is A Fraud 👨 (@TomWellborn) March 20, 2017

@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump oh god not another Trump monster — Po Polly (@Popollyfeller) March 20, 2017

@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump we plan to have grandpa in prison by then so… — Morris McManus (@mcmanus_morris) March 20, 2017

@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump Great, another Trump for we tax payers to support. Hope he/she has fun visiting Grandpa Don in prison. — soddruntlestuntle (@teddsorenson) March 20, 2017