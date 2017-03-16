BREAKING: President Trump Makes HUGE Announcement On Wiretap Claim! [VIDEO]

President Trump is certainly not backing off his “wiretap” claim. By the way, the left is intentionally missing the fact that when Trump tweeted on the wiretapping issue, he used quotes. Perhaps nuance is lost on them. The President is teasing that there is more to come on this whole issue. I watched his interview with Tucker Carlson and he seems to have read the same media that Mark Levin read and came to the same conclusions based on what was being aired out there in the media by so-called sources. Trump says there will be much more to come on this issue and he is confident he will be proven right.

Trump’s administration “will be submitting things” to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence “very soon.” Take that along with the assertion that Judge Napolitano made where he claimed that Barack Obama had the Brits put Trump under surveillance and things could get very interesting. Napolitano says he has three intel sources to back up his claim. “Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired last night.

From Young Conservatives:

President Donald Trump is not backing away from the accusation that he came under surveillance from the Obama administration. He did an interview with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night covering a raft of topics, noting things will be coming on the allegation. Relevant part starts around 11:00: From Fox News: President Trump discussed his tweeted accusation that President Obama ordered “wires” at Trump Tower tapped during last year’s presidential campaign in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday. Trump told host Tucker Carlson that the administration “will be submitting things” to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence “very soon.” The president added that he “will be, perhaps speaking about this next week” and predicted that “you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next 2 weeks.” He noted that in his tweet concerning wiretapping that he was speaking of surveillance, not strictly wiretapping. “That really covers surveillance and many other things. Nobody ever talks about the fact that [the words ‘wires tapped’] was in quotes [in the tweet], but that’s a very important thing.”

President Trump strongly defended his use of Twitter last night. He said he might not be President today if not for the social platform. He’s right. He masterfully used it to out fox the media and it worked. He created a direct link to the American people. He also described the whole MSNBC/Rachel Maddow expose on his 2005 tax returns as a disgrace. Boy, was it. They actually wound up helping Trump by showing that he indeed pays his fair share in taxes.

Personally, I’m certain there was surveillance and I’m sure that Obama craftily covered his tracks and didn’t leave incriminating fingerprints behind. That’s why you would go to the Brits and bypass our intelligence agencies. Obama probably didn’t break our laws either doing it. That doesn’t make it right and it shows that the Democrats will do anything to destroy others and stay in power.