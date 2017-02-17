BREAKING: These Six White House Staff DISMISSED by FBI after FAILING Background Checks

There has been a lot of attention paid to the turmoil within the Trump administration. The latest news to drop won’t help with that. Six White House staffers were fired — and the reason why is disturbing.

The six staffers were escorted out of the White House after failing their background checks. The staffers all had problems with their SF86 applications, the “Questionnaire for National Security Positions.” It includes questions on credit score, medical records, employment history, family history, substance use, and more.

One of the staffers fired was Caroline Wiles, daughter of Trump’s Florida campaign manager. She was appointed deputy assistant secretary, and will now instead be sent to the Treasury Department.

It didn’t take long for critics to mock the White House for this latest error:



Lmao the White House staff can't even pass an FBI background check, but thinks it should be responsible for vetting immigrants. — Aldo Raine (@ThatHawkwardGuy) February 16, 2017 JUST IN: WH dismisses six staffers for failing background checks: report https://t.co/zUzGjWvuC6 pic.twitter.com/fDiJDHLeDt — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2017

Anyone who applies for “security clearances and high-risk public trust positions” must fill out the SF86 background application, with the Office of Personnel Management in charge of investigation. Before Trump was sworn in, though, Reince Priebus said there was “no reason” to complete the background checks on Trump’s cabinet appointments, before they would begin work in the White House.

When asked by Chris Wallace at Fox News if the administration would delay the hearings until the background checks were completed. And Priebus’ answer was no. “They have to get moving,” he explained. “I mean, they have to move faster. And they have all the information. These are people that have been highly successful in their lives. They need to move quicker.”

