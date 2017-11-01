BREAKING: Trump Announces Tough New Immigration Laws After NYC Terror Attack [VIDEO]

Yesterday on Halloween, the first terrorist attack in New York City to be successful since 9/11 took place. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, rented a Home Depot truck and used it to plow into a bike path, killing bikers and joggers alike. He left bits and pieces in his wake and then slammed into a school bus. He killed eight and wounded between 11 and 15 people. When he exited the truck, he was waving a paintball gun and a BB gun. A police officer shot him in the abdomen. Unlike his victims, this demon will survive. Pity.

They found Arabic notes in his truck pledging his allegiance to ISIS. He came here in 2010 on a Diversity Visa… a program sponsored by New York Democrat Chuck Schumer. President Trump is now vowing to crack down on the immigration visa program. He had already been trying to do that with Tom Cotton, but was blocked by leftists. Hopefully now he will be able to do what he tried to do in the first place… stop unvetted terrorists from entering the US who can kill Americans.

“We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).” He’s exactly right. That program should never have been implemented in the first place. All it requires is a minimal fee and a high school degree to qualify for it. No background checks are done, so anyone could walk into the US using this corrupt program and they have.

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” Trump said. “I want merit based.” Schumer has blood on his hands from all of this, but that doesn’t matter to him. Not in the least, even though it is his fellow New Yorkers who were slaughtered on Halloween, right down the street from where the Twin Towers stood.

The program was part of a bill introduced in 1990 by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, while he was still serving in the House of Representatives. President Trump quoted a guest from Fox and Friends: “Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems,” said Col.Tony Shaffer. Trump wrote. “We will stop this craziness!” Let’s hope so and that the obstructionists get the hell out of the way so that Trump can do his job before other innocent people die. ISIS is not gone, they are here. The dynamic has changed forever and we must adjust and defend ourselves if we are to survive.

