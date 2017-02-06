BREAKING: Trump Just Broke Another AMAZING Record

President Trump has broken the record for presidential action and getting things put in motion quicker than any president in a very long time. Along with that impressive accomplishment, comes a dubious one… he has signed more executive orders since he has been in office than any other president at this stage in the game. Obama comes in second. But you know what I see when I look at that? I see a man who is busy undoing the damage of a Marxist. I don’t like a president having to use executive orders, but after the nightmare that Barack Obama created, Trump has had no choice. And the orders he is signing are doing good things like rolling back regulations and fixing the immigration and refugee problems that are strangling America.

Trump’s move on nominating Neil Gorsuch also broke the long standing record for naming a Supreme Court nominee. It was the fastest nomination since President Andrew Jackson in 1929 made his nomination for the high court. Of course, his was confirmed the next day and Gorsuch faces months of confirmation. That is unless the Republicans decide they’ve finally had enough and use the Nuclear Option. They might as well do that sooner than later… Chuck ‘fake tears’ Schumer won’t even allow Gorsuch to be interviewed, so going nuclear is almost a foregone conclusion here.

From The Washington Examiner:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

President Trump has broken a modern day presidential record for action, moving faster than any chief executive since Harry Truman to put his agenda in play. The University of Minnesota’s Eric J. Ostermeier, a presidential scholar with a knack for historical statistics, said Trump has signed executive orders at a record-breaking pace. “All told, Trump signed six executive orders during his first 10 days in office — the most among the 13 presidents to serve since the end of World War II,” said Ostermeier, with the school’s center for the Study of Politics and Governance. Next was former President Barack Obama, who signed five in his first 10 days; followed by Truman, who signed four; John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford, three; Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, two; and Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, one. What’s more, in research for Secrets, he said Trump nominated a Supreme Court justice faster than any president since Andrew Jackson in 1829, two days after taking over from President John Quincy Adams.

Whether you like Trump or not, he’s a man of action and gets things done. He’s successful and a winner. And the left hates him. All good things in my book. Look… the left is being obstructionist and will block Trump every chance they get. It would be nice to go through Congress if it were sane and reasonable at the moment. It’s not… it’s partisan and politically biased up the wazoo. Plus, the damage Obama did was so extreme and extensive, we need immediate relief to even survive the status quo. This is a condition of emergency that is a creation of Marxists.

Trump has moved faster than any president since Harry Truman. But it is out of necessity. I give the man credit… he sleeps very little and he fearlessly strides forward with everyone mocking him on all sides. That’s a leader, regardless of what you think of him. He’s also been keeping his campaign promises which many thought he wouldn’t or couldn’t. I gave him a clean slate when he started. I love most of his Cabinet choices and I approve of most of his actions. The ones I don’t like, I really don’t like. But let’s be adults here… we aren’t going to like everything any president does. Overall, Trump is doing a great job so far. He’s nonconformist and rogue, and he isn’t polished or organized, but he has been good to this point. In fact, he’s a dream come true in many respects compared to Obama. That’s a record to be proud of.