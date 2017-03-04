BREAKING: Trump Just Gave EPA Orders That Has Liberals FREAKING OUT!

Hear that? That’s a cold wind of fear blowing through the nests of Democrats in the EPA. They are terrified because President Trump has just ordered an overall reduction of the Environmental Protection Agency by a whopping 25%. That just makes me all smiles this morning. It’s a good start… I hope eventually the whole agency is shuttered and all those people wind up repurposed in the work force.

The Office of Management and Budget has submitted a plan that calls “for eliminating dozens of programs, including at least 16 that have to do with global warming and implementing former President Barack Obama’s climate agenda.” Here are some of those programs:

Alaska Native Villages

Beach and Fish programs

Brownfield projects

Clean Power Plan implementation

Climate Voluntary partnership programs – there are 14 separate ones

Diesel Emissions Reduction Act

Endocrine grants

Energy star grants

Environmental education

Environmental justice

Geographical programs for lake [Champlain], L.I. Sound, S.F. Bay and South Florida

Global Change Research

Mexico Border grants

Multi-purpose grants

Office of Public Engagement

Radon

Star Research grants

Small minority businesses

State indoor radon

Targeted air shed grants

U.S. Mexico Border

Water Sense

From The Daily Caller:

The White House is pushing for significant cuts to EPA programs and staff levels, giving a glimpse of how the Trump administration plans on devolving more control to the states. The budget plan sent from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to EPA leadership calls for eliminating dozens of programs, including at least 16 that have to do with global warming and implementing former President Barack Obama’s climate agenda. OMB also requested a 30 percent cut in grants to states and a 20 percent reduction in EPA’s workforce through buy-outs and layoffs. In total, President Donald Trump is calling for a roughly 25 percent cut to EPA’s budget — about $2 billion. The cuts are laid out in a letter sent by William Becker, the executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies (NACAA), to his group’s member state and local regulators. Becker said NACAA received the “pass back” budget information sent from OMG to EPA Monday, according to InsideEPA.

The plan also demands a 30 percent cut in grants to states and a 20 percent reduction in the EPA’s workforce – again, glory freaking hallelujah! In total, close to $2 billion — or 25 percent of the EPA’s budget — would be slashed. Leftists at the Huffington Post are in an absolute meltdown over all this: “The scale and scope of Trump’s war on EPA is alarming, and he and [EPA Secretary Scott] Pruitt have plenty of tools to do serious harm if left unchecked.” I’m really okay with serious harm being done to the EPA. SERIOUS HARM.

The panic has spread to leftist states as well: “A proposal by the Trump administration to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget by one-fourth would have a dramatic impact on Minnesota’s ability to protect its citizens from dirty air, polluted water and exposure to toxins.” No, not really. Fines and penalties are still in place… you just won’t have rogue environmental warriors running amok and destroying people’s lives.

Evidently, Trump’s plans are not perfect: “I am concerned about the grants that have been targeted, particularly around water infrastructure, and those very important state revolving funds,” EPA Secretary Pruitt stated. But with Pruitt’s input, I’m sure it will get tweaked and worked out. We are not facing environmental Armageddon here. Pruitt is savvy and very good at what he does. The excesses and abuses will be cut and what needs to stay in place to protect the environment will remain. But I’m still hoping and praying for the eventual demise of the agency.