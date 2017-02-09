BREAKING: Trump Makes HUGE Tax Cut Announcement, Straight From The White House!

Trump just introduced “phenomenal” tax cuts that will not only help individual Americans, but the businesses we work with on a regular basis!

If he can pull this off, 2020 will be in the bag before it’s even here.

From Western Journalism:

President Donald Trump pledged Thursday he will soon unveil a “phenomenal” tax cut plan. Trump was meeting with executives from several airlines and told them he was aware they must deal with “burdensome” federal regulations. “We want to help you … by rolling back burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as much as almost anybody,” he said. “We have a regulatory morass that’s a disaster.” The president then told the executives, “Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league, that’s coming along very well. We’re way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we’re going to be announcing something — I would say over the next two or three weeks — that will be phenomenal.” Trump and GOP congressional leaders have come under fire recently from some conservatives for not taking action on popular campaign promises like cutting taxes and repealing Obamacare. Radio host and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh said Wednesday on Twitter, “Come on Republicans. This is absolute bull—-. 3 weeks in and we’ve done nothing on tax cuts, tax reform, & Obamacare???! Come on.” Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report made a similar statement the same day.



Republican party should be sued for fraud. NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy. Back to basics, guys! pic.twitter.com/5uHIg8klq6 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 8, 2017

Let’s hope that this is all true, because it could be fantastic for the economy!